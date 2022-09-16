The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva volleyball team returned home Thursday night to host the Triton Cobras. The Panthers picked up the win after recording a fifth-set victory over the Cobras.
NRHEG fell behind 1-0 to open the game with a 25-17 first set victory for Triton, but the Panthers picked up a 25-12 win in the second set and a big 25-23 win in a close third set to go up 2-1.
The Cobras tied things up with another 25-17 victory in the fourth set, but NRHEG took the match-deciding fifth set 15-7.
"Our first game we made several mistakes which cost us the set," siad head coach Ashley Tolzman. "The second set we played was very well rounded. Sidney (Schultz), Faith (Nielsen), Erin (Jacobson), Tayler (Schmidt) and Hallie (Schultz) covered the back row very well in this match but especially in set two. Our third set we started to make little mistakes again such as missed serves but finished strong. Set four we lost our communication which led to us losing this set. We came back fired up for set five and finished with the win."
The Panthers are back in action on Monday when they go on the road to face Tri-City United.
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Erin Jacobson - 14 kills, four blocks, five digs
Bree Ihrke - 12 kills, nine blocks, one dig
Sarah George - eight kills, five blocks
Hallie Schultz - 38 set assists, nine blocks, two digs
Tayler Schmidt - four kills, one set assist, two digs