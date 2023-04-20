The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Maple River High School for the Maple River Invitational.
The JWP girls team finished first in the team standings with 163 points, while the JWP boys finished in third place with 101.33 points. The NRHEG boys and girls both finished in second place with 136 points for the girls and 114 points for the boys.
NRHEG Track and Field
Behind Will Tuttle and Evelyn Nydegger, the Panthers swept first in all four hurdle events. Tuttle finished with the top times of 16.34 seconds and 42.72 seconds in the boys 110 and 300 hurdles. Nydegger finished with the top times of 17.62 seconds and 50.27 seconds in the girls 100 and 300 hurdles.
Nydegger recorded her third individual first place finish in the girls triple jump, which she won at 32 feet, 0.5 inches. Quinn VanMaldeghem recorded the girls only other first place finish behind her top time of 2:38.20 in the 800m.
VanMaldeghem and Nydegger also teamed up with Keira Lenort and Holly Bartness for second in the 4x400 relay behind a time of 4:36.33. Malonna Wilson took second in the shot put at 31 feet, eight inches, Lauren Cowell took second in the discus throw at 90 feet, nine inches and Anika Ladlie finished second in the high jump at four feet, 10 inches.
The boys 4x400 relay team of Sawyer Prigge, Aidan Deyle, Harbor Cromwell and Jaylin Raab took first with a time of 3:41.49. Raab also took first in the long jump at 19 feet, seven inches. Lucas Hanna took first in the discus throw at 115 feet, one inch.
Deyle, Prigge and Raab were joined by Tuttle for a second place finish in the 4x100 relay at 46.15 seconds. Prigge also finished second individually in the high jump at five feet, eight inches.
Third place finishes for the Panthers included Josie Strom in the girls 100m and the triple jump, Sierra Misgen in the girls 400m, Raab in the boys 100m, Levin Kitzer in the boys 110 hurdles and the boys 4x800 relay team of Sam Christenson, Conner Nelson, Charlie Fuller and Jacob Karl.
JWP Track and Field
The JWP girls dominated on the track, which was highlighted by a school record from MaKenzie Westphal and a sweep of first place in the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
Westphal ran in the girls 3,200m and while finishing in second place, she set a new school record behind her time of 12:07.34.
Brielle Bure, Nevaeh Weimert, Katie Olson and Lilly Strauss recorded the top time of 55.19 seconds in the 4x100. Bure, Olson, Weimert and Raquel Fischer recorded the top time of 1:58.48 in the 4x200. Weimert, Olson, Strauss and Madison Kunst recorded the top time of 4:29.71 in the 4x400 and Kwynn Krause, Faith Olson, Ava Krause and Lauren White recorded the top time of 11:33.00 in the 4x800.
Strauss recorded a pair of first place finishes with her time of 13.94 seconds in the 100m and jump of 15 feet, five inches in the long jump with Weimert right behind her in third place. Kunst finished first in the 400m at 1:07.94 and Fischer took first in the shot put at 33 feet, 8.25 inches, while also placing third in the discus throw. Presley James added a second place finish in the triple jump at 30 feet, 11.50 inches
The boys team were led by a couple of second place finishes on the track and in field events.
Nick Johnson, Memphis James, Daulton Bauer and Alex Kleve recorded the second top time of 3:53.53 in the 4x400 relay and Tyson Johnson, Derek Gustafson, Luke Cahill and Kleve recorded the second top time of 9:50.00 in the 4x800 relay.
Ryan Kronbach finished second in the triple jump at 40 feet, eight inches, while also placing third in the high jump. Isaac Gahlon finished second in the pole vault at 11 feet with Jack Cahill behind him in fourth place at 10 feet.
Third place finishes for the Bulldogs included Michael Vanravenhorst in the boys 400m, Isaiah Berndt, Bauer, Vanravenhorst and Kronbach in the boys 4x200 relay, Lauren White in the girls 800m and Faith Olson in the girls 3,200m.