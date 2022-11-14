...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Light snow and patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

NRHEG junior Hallie Schultz was an All-Conference First Team selection for volleyball. (file photo/southernminn.com)
With the volleyball and cross country seasons coming to their respective ends in the 2022 season, the Gopher Conference announced conference awards for cross country and volleyball. Several athletes from New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton earned honors.
NRHEG
Senior setter Hallie Schultz was named to the All-Conference First Team in volleyball while fellow seniors Bree Ihrke was named to the All-Conference Third Team, Sidney Schultz was named as an All-Conference Honorable Mention and Sarah George was named an All-Conference Sportsmanship Award recipient.
Freshmen Jacob Karl and Devon Nelton led the way for NRHEG cross country with their respective times of 18:30 for Nelton and 18:57 for Karl placing them on the All-Conference First Team for boys cross country.
Boys senior Samuel Christensen was an All-Conference Honorable Mention with a time of 20:04 and doubled down as the boys’ All-Conference Sportsmanship Award recipient.
Junior Annabelle Petsinger earned an All-Conference Honorable Mention with her time of 24:19 and earned the All-Conference Sportsmanship Award for girls cross country.
JWP
Sophomore libero Brielle Bure and senior defensive specialist Isabelle Rider represented the Bulldogs in the conference volleyball honors with Bure being named an All-Conference Honorable Mention and Rider being named as an All-Conference Sportsmanship Award recipient.
Running alongside Waterville-Elysian-Morristown as the Grizzlies, seventh grader Makenzie Westphal was the girls individual conference champion with her leading time of 22:44.
Fellow seventh grader Madalyn Miller and freshman Kwynn Krause earned All-Conference Second Team honors with Miller’s time of 23:28 and Krause’s time of 23:38. Seniors Ashlin Keyes and Madison Kunst were All-Conference Honorable Mentions with Keyes’ time of 24:06 and Kunst’s time of 24:40. Lydia Huelsnitz was the All-Conference Sportsmanship Award recipient.
On the boys end, sophomore Luke Cahill and eighth grader Wyatt Jans were All-Conference Honorable Mentions with Cahill’s time of 19:50 and Jans’ time of 20:01. Alex Kleve was the All-Conference Sportsmanship Award recipient.