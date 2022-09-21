The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva cross country teams welcomed seven other teams, including the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton teams, to the Riverview Golf Course on a hot and sunny day in New Richland for the NRHEG Invitational.

Jacob Karl and Hosea Baker

NRHEG’s Jacob Karl (1603) and Blooming Prairie’s Hosea Baker (1494) runs beside each other during the NRHEG Invitational. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Devon Nelton (NRHEG XC)

NRHEG’s Devon Nelton (1606) runs during the boys race at the NRHEG Invitational. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
MaKenzie Westphal (WEM-JWP XC)

WEM/JWP's MaKenzie Westphal sprints towards the finish line during the NRHEG Invitational. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Luke Cahill (WEM-JWP XC)

WEM/JWP's Luke Cahill leads a Pacelli runner during the NRHEG Invitational. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments