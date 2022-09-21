The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva cross country teams welcomed seven other teams, including the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton teams, to the Riverview Golf Course on a hot and sunny day in New Richland for the NRHEG Invitational.
NRHEG Cross Country
NRHEG didn’t compete in the girls race, but had five runners going in the boys race, which earned them a fifth-place finish with 113 team points.
Jacob Karl led the Panthers with a seventh-place finish behind his time of 19 minutes, 20 seconds. Devon Nelton followed him with a 15th place finish at 20:13, Conner Nelson clocked in at 20:37 for 21st place, Samuel Christensen finished in 28th at 21:51 and Gavin Sletten rounded things out in 48th place at 24:48.
WEM/JWP Cross Country
The WEM/JWP girls team earned a fifth place finish with 95 team points while the boys team finished in seventh place with 155 team points.
MaKenzie Westphal recorded the top finish of the day for the Grizzlies with her seventh-place finish in the girls race at 23:53. Kwynn Krause and Faith Olson followed with back-to-back finishes for 18th and 19th place behind Krause’s time of 27:23 and Olson’s time of 27:52.
Ashlin Keyes took 29th place at 30:56, Madalyn Miller took 31st place at 31:30 and Maddie Heuss rounded things out for the girls with a 36th place finish at 33:49.
The boys team was led by Luke Cahill’s 23rd pace finish at 21:07 and Wyatt Jans’ 25th place finish at 21:17. Derek Gustafson and Gavin Marinenko followed up as the third and fourth runners with Gustafson’s 34th place finish and Marinenko’s 39th place finish.
Carson James in 43rd place, David Lamp in 44th place, Alexander Kleve in 52nd place and Carter Hoehn in 58th place rounded things out for the Grizzlies.