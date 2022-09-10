The 2022 football season hasn’t gotten off to the start that the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers have wanted. They’ve the season with an 0-2 record following a 27-6 loss against Mayer Lutheran on Friday.
The visiting Crusaders got ahead early with a pair of first quarter touchdowns and added a third touchdown in the second quarter to hold a 20-0 lead over NRHEG going into halftime. Coming out of half, Mayer Lutheran scored a fourth touchdown to go up 27-0.
It wasn’t until there was just under seven minutes remaining that NRHEG would get on the scoreboard.
Senior running back Andrew Phillips had a strong game with 19 rushes for 140 yards, which was highlighted by a 71-yard rushing touchdown with 6:44 left in the game. The ensuing two-point conversion was no good.
The Panthers had a tough time generating offense outside of Phillips. Quarterback Alden Dobberstein completed three passes with Jaylin Raab catching one for 12 yards and Ethan Thompson catching two for six yards.
Thompson led defensively with 17 solo tackles and one assisted tackle for 17.5 total tackles and one tackle for loss. Aidan Deyle recorded the only sack for NRHEG’s defense.
NRHEG is in need of a bounce back opportunity and will hunt for its first win of the season on Friday, Sept. 16 when it goes on the road to face Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.