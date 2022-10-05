The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers returned home Tuesday to host the Hayfield Vikings. NRHEG ended up falling 3-1 to Hayfield, despite some close sets.
The Panthers fell behind 1-0 to open after falling 25-17 in the first set, but battled back in the second set to win 25-21 and tie the series up at 1-1. From there, they dropped the third and fourth sets 25-22 to the Vikings.
"We were outplayed," said NRHEG head coach Ashley Tolzman. "Hayfield showed up strong. We lacked communication on the court. Our heads were not in the game."
Erin Jacobson led the Panthers offensively with 12 kills while Bree Ihrke added nine kills, Sarah George added seven, Bailey Ihrke added six, Hallie Schultz added three and Tayler Schmidt added one. Hallie Schultz recorded a team-high 21 set assists.
Defensively, Bree Ihrke led in blocks with nine total. George added six blocks, Hallie Schultz added five blocks, Jacobson and Schmidt added four blocks each and Bailey Ihrke added three blocks.
Sidney Schultz led the team in digs with 37 total while Jacobson came up with 15 digs, Hallie Schultz had 14, Schmidt had 10, Bailey Ihrke had seven and Faith Nielsen had three.
NRHEG goes back out on the road Thursday when it'll be hosted by the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs.