The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers had a pair of tough losses to rebound from. They fell 3-0 to a strong Kenyon-Wanamingo team where nothing went their way and were outlasted by Medford on the road in five sets.
But there was nothing that was going to stop the Panthers from celebrating a victory Monday, as they honored their core group of seniors that have helped shape the identity of the program over the past couple of seasons. It only took three sets for NRHEG to come out with a home sweep over the visiting Nicollet Raiders.
“It was nice, because on top of it, it was Senior Night and we were able to sub in all of our seniors who don’t always get the most playing time,” said NRHEG head coach Ashley Tolzman. “To see the team mesh with players they’re not used to playing next to on the court and still walk away in three sets was fantastic.”
Though the win didn’t come with ease to start, as the first set looked similar to the Medford game where points were traded back-and-forth. Nicollet even got a couple of one-point leads, but when NRHEG went up 13-12 and broke the mold with another point to go up 14-12, it was on its way to a first set victory.
The Panthers used a handful of runs to distance themselves and went up by seven points at 22-15. The Raiders tried cutting the lead and brought it within 22-18, but NRHEG went into a timeout and came out of it ready to close out the set.
Leading 24-20, senior Tatum Smith-Vulcan played the ball over to Nicollet, who accidentally played the ball up towards the ceiling, but couldn't recover in time to make a play when the ball came down and gave NRHEG a 25-20 first-set victory.
NRHEG carried the momentum into the second set, where it jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the Raiders got on the board. Nicollet managed to make it a one-point game at 5-4, but that was close as it’d get to trying to tie things up.
Nicollet attempted to make things close a couple of times, but a multiple-point cushion for the Panthers let them go on runs to increase the distance even more. AN 18-14 lead quickly turned into a 22-14 lead, which led to a 25-17 second set win for NRHEG.
Already leading 2-0, the Panthers were more than ready to run away with things. NRHEG opened the third set by going up by as much as 16-2 with senior Bree Ihrke getting her fair share of time serving while the Panthers rotated players in and out to get their seniors some plentiful floor time.
“We started the first set in a different rotation, started the second set in a different rotation and the third set, we went back to our usual rotation,” Tolzman said. “We got so far ahead, I went, ‘let’s go try some more changes.’”
The Raiders were able to get some points on the board, but there wasn’t much that was going to stop NRHEG from completing the sweep and it did so by closing out the third set with a 25-14 victory.
NRHEG’s senior core of Erin Jacobson, Bree Ihrke, Bailey Ihrke, Sarah George, Sidney Schultz, Tatum Smith-Vulcan, Andy Briggs and Grace Wilkenson accounted for 26 kills, six set assists, 31 blocks and 37 digs.
The win over Nicollet is exactly what the Panthers were needing to rinse the taste of the Kenyon-Wanamingo and Medford losses out of their mouths as they close the season out against Maple River and gear up for the Section 2AA tournament.
PLAYER STATS
Hallie Schultz - three kills, 21 set assists, three blocks, 10 digs
Tayler Schmidt - one kill, one block, two digs
Grace Wilkenson - one set assist, four digs
Andy Briggs - one kill, two blocks, three digs
Erin Jacobson - eight kills, 10 blocks, four digs
Bree Ihrke - 11 kills, five blocks, five digs
Sarah George - three kills, 11 blocks, one dig
Tatum Smith-Vulcan - one kill, one block
Bailey Ihrke - two kills, one set assist, two blocks, five digs
Sidney Schultz - four set assists, 15 digs