...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southeast and southwest
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions may impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes, especially along the Interstate 90 and 35 corridors.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers returned home Tuesday night to host the St. James Saints. NRHEG dropped to 0-2 to start the season, falling 73-55.
According to NRHEG head coach Dan Schmidt, the Panthers jumped out to a 16-10 lead, but the Saints rallied back and took a 41-36 lead over NRHEG going into halftime. Some foul trouble threw a wrench in the plans of the Panthers as St. James outscored them 32-19 in the second half.
Will Tuttle led NRHEG behind his team-high 14 points and seven rebounds, while Daxter Lee and Alden Dobberstein added 10 points each and Jackson Chrz added four points. Chrz added six rebounds and Lee added five rebounds.
"Defensively, we gave up a lot of open looks," Schmidt said. "Offensively, we had a handful of player control fouls that contributed to our issues, and the ball movement got a little stagnant against St James' zone. Credit to the Saints for taking advantage from the floor and shooting an outstanding 22/30 from the free throw line."
The Panthers will go out on the road to face Kenyon-Wanamingo on Friday before returning to New Richland for home games against Waseca on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Triton on Friday, Dec. 16.