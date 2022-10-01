A staunch defensive effort and an impressive running game combined to give the Waseca Bluejays a tight win on Homecoming night over the Jordan Hubmen, with the Bluejays prevailing 22-21.

Bluejays D

The Bluejays defense helped secure the victory for Waseca on homecoming night, recording two interceptions and two pass deflections. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Ahlschlager Celebration

Kyle Ahlschlager (5), celebrates after a 51-yard touchdown, his first of two 50-plus yard touchdowns on the night. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Fan section

The student section was packed with students decked out in blue and gold apparel to celebrate the Bluejays' 22-21 victory. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Ahlschlager run

Kyle Ahlschlager (5) had a big night on Friday, recording 165 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. The yardage was over half of Waseca's total yards on offense. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
O'Brien pass

Oliver O'Brien (7) supplemented the Bluejays' running game by throwing seven pass, completing three, for a total of 33 yards. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.

