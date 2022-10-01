A staunch defensive effort and an impressive running game combined to give the Waseca Bluejays a tight win on Homecoming night over the Jordan Hubmen, with the Bluejays prevailing 22-21.
The night started off well for Waseca, who opted to receive the ball first and gained 9 yards off of a Kyle Ahlschlager run on their first play. However, the Hubmen were able to stop the Bluejays from advancing across two more plays, and on fourth and 1, Oliver O’Brien fumbled the ball on a rush, which Jordan recovered. The Hubmen advanced to just the Waseca 24-yard line before a tackle for a loss by senior Max Neaves caused a turnover-on-downs.
Waseca and Jordan traded drives, with the Bluejays ending their next two drives with a punt. The Hubmen would also end their second drive with a punt, but with just 34 seconds left in the first quarter, Jordan scored a touchdown and nailed the point after to take the first lead at 7-0.
The second quarter was the best for the Bluejays offensively, with Waseca beginning the quarter with a 4-yard touchdown run from Christian Rodriguez; a successful two-point conversion put Waseca on top 8-7.
Jordan used its first drive of the second quarter to advance to the 18-yard line, putting them in scoring position, but an interception from Damarius Russell gave the ball back to Waseca on their own 42-yard line. Rodriguez got the first carry of the drive, gaining seven yards. Shortly after, Ahlschlager broke away for a 51-yard touchdown run that put Waseca up 16-7 after another successful two-point conversion.
Jordan’s next drive was the longest drive of the game, spanning 12 plays across five minutes and 22 seconds of game time. They worked themselves down to Waseca’s 3-yard line, and a short run led to the Hubmen’s second touchdown, bringing the score to 16-14. Waseca was unsuccessful in its attempt to score on its next drive, and the half ended with the Bluejays up 16-14.
The Hubmen opened the second half with the second-longest drive of the game, spanning 13 plays across just under five minutes. This one would also end with a touchdown on another short run, with Jordan going up 21-16.
Waseca’s first drive of the half was one play long, with Ahlschlager soaring down the field for a 53-yard touchdown run to put the Bluejays up 22-21. This would be the final score, as the two offenses struggled to get past staunch defenses the rest of the way.
Jordan punted on their next drive, and the Bluejays ended the third quarter with the ball on Jordan’s 28-yard line.
The fourth quarter started with a short drive from Waseca that ended in a turnover-on-downs, and the Hubmen followed it with their own TOD. The Bluejays' next drive was 39 yards long and put them on the 6-yard line of their opponents, but they were unable to capitalize on their good position, turning the ball over on downs again.
Jordan’s final drive started from their own 2-yard line. The Hubmen had just over three minutes to drive 98 yards and score.
Two Waseca pass interference calls moved the Hubmen up to the 31-yard line, and a 14-yard pass completion put them on the 42-yard line. Two unsuccessful runs and a short pass landed the Hubmen at the 47-yard line, needing 53 yards, with just 35 seconds left in the game.
Jordan attempted a long pass, but an interception from O’Brien secured the victory for the Jays.
Waseca’s strong defensive effort included two interceptions and two pass deflections, and it was paired with a strong run game to secure the victory.
Ahlschlager stepped up to the plate in this year’s homecoming game, recording 165 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Rodriguez ran from 69 yards across 17 carries scoring one touchdown. O’Brien did struggle in his running game, recording 15 yards across 14 rushes, but supplemented the rushing game well, going 3-7 on pass completions for 33 yards.
As a team, the Bluejays recorded 302 total yards, 269 of which were gained on the ground.
The Bluejays, who moved to 4-1 with the win over Jordan, will travel to New Ulm Thursday to face the New Ulm Eagles at 7 p.m., before coming back home to take on the Worthington Trojans Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.