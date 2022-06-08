Minnesota high school student-athletes will now be able to earn money related to their athletic standing and still retain their amateur status under new MSHSL rules.
The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) held its Board of Directors meeting Tuesday, where the league voted on and approved many additions to many sports played under the MSHSL, which includes a new approved Names, Image and Likeness (NIL) policy.
NIL has been a large topic of discussion at the collegiate level, and now Minnesota becomes the 11th state to adopt an NIL policy at the high school level to help protect student-athlete’s amateur status, along with providing guidance for the schools. An amateur status can be lost if the student accepts salary, cash or merchandise for participation, or uses their athletic skills to promote or advertise products, which would result in the student being disqualified from further high school participation in said sport.
Per the MSHSL’s NIL Statement Draft, a student may earn compensation from the use of their name, image and likeness (“NIL”) consistent with current MSHSL regulations and provided:
- The compensation is not contingent on specific athletic performance or achievement (e.g.,financial incentives based on points scored).
- The compensation (or prospective compensation) is not provided as an inducement to attend a particular school (“recruiting”) or to remain enrolled at a particular school.
- The compensation is commensurate with market value.
- The compensation is not provided by the school or an agent of the school (e.g., booster club, foundation, etc.).
- NIL activities must not interfere with a student-athlete’s academic obligations.
- A student must not miss athletic practice, competition, travel, or other team obligations in order to participate in an NIL opportunity.
A student participating in an NIL cannot feature any kind of marks, logos or mascots of the MSHSL or the school that the student attends, nor can the student make mention of the school while promoting a business activity. Students can receive compensation for auto graphs, but no MSHSL or school marks/logos can be featured and compensation for autographs during required team activities or other school related events are prohibited under the NIL Statement.
Students cannot sell any items provided by the school until the student has exhausted eligibility for high school activities and the MSHSL prohibits students from promoting activities that includes the following: gaming/gambling; alcoholic beverages, tobacco, cannabis, or related products; banned or illegal substances; adult entertainment products or services; contraceptive product and/or sexual enhancement products; or weapons (e.g., firearms).
Any student that is found in violation of the NIL policy will not be in good standings and may lose eligibility in one or more activities or athletic programs. It will be the student’s responsibility to understand any National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) requirements before participating.
The MSHSL’s NIL policy statement can be found online on the MSHSL website.
The MSHSL also approved changes to alpine skiing, basketball, dance and wrestling, which features:
Alpine Skiing: approved a state meet tie-breaking procedure, approved a second-run order based on first-run placement and approved a proposal that would permit a participant to ski a second run after receiving a DNF, DSQ or NPS in their first run.
Basketball: Approved the opportunity for conferences to require the use of a shot clock in all conference contests if all schools have the capability to use a shot clock.
Dance: Approved the standardization in number of state qualifiers in both Jazz and High KIck at three teams from each section.
Wrestling: Approved the opportunity for girls on a wrestling team to compete in up to four girls-only meets without counting toward the 16 allowed team events each season. All girls must still meet the 16-event and 45-match individual limits in the current bylaw.
In other action, the Board of Directors:
- Approved a motion to create a task force that will review current processes and develop pathways to sanctioning for emerging sports.
- Approved policy and guideline language in the Dance Rules Book.
- Approved Bylaw 110 Policy Language that aligns with bylaw changes approved by the Representative Assembly on May 10.
- Approved Bylaw 111 Policy Language updates and clarifications.
“The Board of Directors took a number of actions today that will continue to shape the opportunities of our students,” said Board of Directors President Tom Jerome, the Superintendent of Schools in Roseau. “This past year was incredible and gave us so many reasons to celebrate. We witnessed the full return to participation with our students, families and spectators. It has been truly exciting to see what transpired this school year and I look forward to the coming school year.”