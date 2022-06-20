The Big South Conference announced its selections to the 2022 All-Conference Baseball team, along with the All-Conference Honorable Mentions. The Bluejays had three players earn honors in the Big Division with senior Carter McQuery and juniors Tyson Reger and Griffin Krautkremer.

(Waseca Baseball) McQuery ALL-CONF

Waseca senior Carter McQuery was named as a selection to the Big South’s 2022 All-Conference baseball team. (file photo/southernminn.com)

McQuery made his return to the All-Conference team after being selected in the 2021 season as a junior. In his senior season, McQuery was Waseca’s lone selection to the All-Conference team.

Tyson Reger ALL-CONF

Waseca junior Tyson Reger was named as a 2022 All-Conference Honorable Mention. (file photo/southernminn.com)

As juniors, Reger and Krautkremer earned their first All-Conference baseball honors by being named as All-Conference Honorable Mentions.

Griffin Krautkremer ALL-CONF

Waseca junior Griffin Krautkremer was named as an 2022 All-Conference Honorable Mention. (file photo/southernminn.com)

2022 All-Conference Baseball selections (Big Division)

Eli Anderson, 12, Fairmont

Jacob Crissinger, 12, Fairmont

Zach Jorgenson, 12, Fairmont

Nate Solter, 10, Fairmont

Jacob Kosbab, 11, Fairmont

Landon Meyerdink, 11, Fairmont

Charlie Jacobson, 12, Marshall

Connor Neubeck, 12, Marshall

Tyler Maegaert, 11, Marshall

Lincoln Graven, 11, Marshall

Maddox Mortensen, 12, New Ulm

Carter Lang, 12, New Ulm

Jaden Drill, 12, New Ulm

Ayden Jensen, 10, New Ulm

Kaeden Guida, 10, St. Peter

Jake Moelter, 12, St. Peter

Sam Moelter, 10, St. Peter

Carter McQuery, 12, Waseca

All-Conference Honorable Mentions (Big Division)

Tyson Reger, 11, Waseca

Griffin Krautkremer, 11, Waseca

Matias Anderson, 11, St. Peter

Jace Schaefer, 12, New Ulm

Jack Albrecht, 11, New Ulm

Ben Hohensee, 11, New Ulm

Parker Schmidt, 10, Marshall

Lincoln Becker, 11, Fairmont

Gavin Rodning, 12, Fairmont

