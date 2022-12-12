FjgZgcwWIAEzTb6.jpeg

Sophomore goaltender Carter Martens started in net for the Bluejays, earning his first varsity victory and a shutout over the Windom Eagles. (Photo courtesy of the Waseca Bluejays boys hockey twitter)

Carter Martens was given the opportunity to start in goal for the Waseca Bluejay boys hockey team as it hosted the Windom Eagles Thursday night and despite facing 32 shots on goal, the sophomore goaltender was up to the challenge as he not only earned his first varsity victory, but also a shutout, as the Bluejays won 4-0.

© Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

