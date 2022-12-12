Carter Martens was given the opportunity to start in goal for the Waseca Bluejay boys hockey team as it hosted the Windom Eagles Thursday night and despite facing 32 shots on goal, the sophomore goaltender was up to the challenge as he not only earned his first varsity victory, but also a shutout, as the Bluejays won 4-0.
It took over 33 minutes of action before a goal would be scored and it came off the stick of Waseca’s leading scorer Kyle Ahlschlager, who scored his 15th goal of the year with just 45 seconds remaining in the second. The wait for the next score would not be a long one though as Ahlschlager struck once again with an assist from Griffen Krautkramer 1:25 into the third.
One minute and four seconds later Krautkramer added a goal of his own assisted by Ahlschlager and Lucas Groll to put the Bluejays up 3-0 and Krautkramer would score the fourth and final goal several minutes later, this one assisted by Ahlschlager.
Martens made all 32 saves for the shutout while Waseca put 25 shots on goal in the win.
With the victory, Waseca is now 4-1 (4-1 BSC) on the season and will return to the ice Tuesday, Dec. 13 when the team heads to New Ulm to do battle with the Big South Conference leading Eagles who stand at 5-0 on the season.