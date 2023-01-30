The LCV ski team traveled to Highland Hills in Bloomington on Monday, January 23rd . The seven teams in the meet were Mound WestTonka, Minneapolis Southwest, Minneapolis Washburn, Minneapolis Alpine Ski team, DeLaSalle, Academy of Holy Angels and Lake Crystal Area. The boys team was fifth overall with 242 points. There were 84 individual racers. Cale Hansen of Maple River was the team leader and winner of the meet with a time of 37.53. Ethan Adams and Tristan Adams, both of Waseca, were 37th (47.78) and49th (52.98). Max Wirtz (Waseca) had some gate trouble on the first run, but had a solid second run and placed 53rd (54.81). Hunter Erickson (Nicollet) was 56th (55.22) and Odin Wunderlich (Maple River) was 66th (67.15). Carter Wills (Nicollet) only had one qualifying run. In the girls race there were 94 racers.
The LCV girls placed seventh with 162 points. Lucy Richards of Lake Crystal was the team leader making the top ten with ninth place and a time of 44.12. Ryley Bieck (Lake Crystal) was 56th (62.83) and Kaya Wenner (Maple River) was 58th (63.29). Taitem Lund (Lake Crystal) only had one qualifying run.
On Friday, January 27th , the team attended a meet with Mankato East, Mankato West, Eden Prairie, Edina and St. Louis Park at Mount Kato. There were 70 boys and 78 girls. Cale Hansen continued his streak, winning the meet once again, this time with a combined run time of 45.45. Max Wirtz broke into the top ten placing nith (50.16). Ethan Adams was 16th (52.90). Tristan Godwin was 3 nd (1:01.79) and Carter Wills was right behind, placing 33rd (1:01.91). Hunter Erickson was 35th (1:03.51) and Odin Wunderlich was 41 st (1:18.54). The boys team was fourth overall with 146 points. Only three of the LCV girls raced on Friday night. Lucy Richards had some gate trouble, but still placed 27th with a time of 1:03.24. Kaya Wenner was next, placing 41st (1:17.26). Riley Bieck was 42nd (1:17.93). The girls team was sixth with 40 points.