Tristan Godwin.JPG

Tristan Godwin gliding through the grooves on a run. (Photo courtesy of Sharlie Hansen)

The LCV ski team traveled to Highland Hills in Bloomington on Monday, January 23rd . The seven teams in the meet were Mound WestTonka, Minneapolis Southwest, Minneapolis Washburn, Minneapolis Alpine Ski team, DeLaSalle, Academy of Holy Angels and Lake Crystal Area. The boys team was fifth overall with 242 points. There were 84 individual racers. Cale Hansen of Maple River was the team leader and winner of the meet with a time of 37.53. Ethan Adams and Tristan Adams, both of Waseca, were 37th (47.78) and49th (52.98). Max Wirtz (Waseca) had some gate trouble on the first run, but had a solid second run and placed 53rd (54.81). Hunter Erickson (Nicollet) was 56th (55.22) and Odin Wunderlich (Maple River) was 66th (67.15). Carter Wills (Nicollet) only had one qualifying run. In the girls race there were 94 racers.

Ethan Adams.JPG

Ethan Adams makes his way past a gate. (Photo courtesy of Sharlie Hansen)

