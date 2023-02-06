Max Wirtz.jpg

Max Wirtz navigates the gates during a run downhill. (Photo Courtesy of Sharlie Hansen)

The week started Monday, Jan. 30, at Highland Hills for the Lake Crystal Valley Ski team. It was brutally cold and multiple timing issues delayed the race. Teams at the race were Minneapolis Washburn, Minneapolis Southwest, DeLaSalle, Minneapolis Alpine Ski Team, Wayzata, Bloomington, Academy of Holy Angels and Lake Crystal Valley.

