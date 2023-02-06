The week started Monday, Jan. 30, at Highland Hills for the Lake Crystal Valley Ski team. It was brutally cold and multiple timing issues delayed the race. Teams at the race were Minneapolis Washburn, Minneapolis Southwest, DeLaSalle, Minneapolis Alpine Ski Team, Wayzata, Bloomington, Academy of Holy Angels and Lake Crystal Valley.
There were 119 boys and 101 girls. The LCV boys team was sixth with 233 points. The girls team was eighth with 96 points. The team leader for the boys was Max Wirtz of Waseca skiing strong into 13th place (39.66). Cale Hansen (Maple River) was in second place after the first run, but after skidding off course and recovering on the second run, placed 27th (43.68).
Next was Carter Wills (Nicollet) skiing in at 43rd (48.28). Hunter Erickson (Nicollet) was 72nd (60.25) after some gate trouble on one of his runs. Odin Wunderlich (Maple River) was 82nd (66.62) and Ethan Adams (Waseca) was 88th (74.76). Both skiers had some issues with gates at the bottom of their runs. Tristan Godwin did not get two qualifying runs. After numerous reruns due to timing issues, Lucy Richards of Lake Crystal finally clocked a combined time of 40.69 and placed seventh. Kaya Wenner (Maple River) was the next skier placing 53rd (58.31) and Ryley Bieck (Lake Crystal) did not get two qualifying runs.
The final regular season race was at home at Mount Kato on Friday, Feb. 3. Mound Westonka came down and joined Mankato East, Mankato West and Lake Crystal Valley for Senior night. Lucy Richards, Taitem Lund and Ethan Adams were recognized as seniors skiing their final home race. The boys race had 64 skiers and the LCV team placed fourth with 72 points. Max Wirtz was 11th with a combined run time of 47.27. Ethan Adams was 18th (50.14). Tristan Godwin was 23rd (52.78). Carter Wills placed 24th (52.98). Hunter Erickson was 27th (54.96). Odin Wunderlich was 33rd (1:07.65) and Alex Adams was disqualified after his second run.
There were 49 skiers in the girls race. The LCV girls were fourth with 79 points. Lucy Richards was the silver medalist for the night taking second place with a time of 46.94. Taitem Lund was 14th (55.21) and Ryley Bieck was 22nd (1:02.66). Kaya Wenner finished out the team placing 23rd (1:03.23).