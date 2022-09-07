A late surge pushed the Waseca Bluejays girls tennis squad to a 7-1 start to the season, after overcoming the New Prague Trojans 5-2.

Cece Huttemier

Senior Cece Huttemier's dominant play helped fuel the Waseca Bluejays to a 5-2 victory over the New Prague Trojans. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Sarah Haley

Junior Sarah Haley was the first singles competitor to finish her match, winning 2-0. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Maddie Benson

Freshman Maddie Benson, along with her doubles partner Miranda Breck, would notch the winning match with their 2-1 win. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Addie and Mia

Doubles No. 1 competitors sophomores Addie Pfeifer and Mia Kanewischer set up to return a serve. They would win their match two sets to one. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments