Thousands of dead fish have washed along the north shore of Lake Elysian because of winter kill and low water levels.
Lake Elysian suffered a complete fish kill. Most of the fish that died are carp.
"There is bad winterkill," Waterville Area Fisheries Specialist Brandon Eder said Thursday. "There are thousands of carp washed up on the north shore. There are so many more carp than gamefish. Probably the walleyes and crappies died a long time ago. I wouldn't send anyone there for the opener."
Early ice and snow came, so there has been snow cover since early December all the way through till ice out, Eder said, "so there's no light penetration and no oxygen being produced. It's all being used up by the fish freezing and everything being decomposed . There is a lot of demand for it. With the lake being low, that probably put it over the top. And there is no fresh input."
"Last year we thought Elysian was going to die for sure because it has snow cover and low oxygen readings. But there was just enough input last year. Whereas this year it was too dry.
"After a winterkill wipes out the carp and bullheads and the green sunfish, the stuff you don't want in there. Then when we stock fry, they grow fast."
Eder said the DNR will restock the lake, and it will be good to go for fishing again in a couple of years.
It is stocked with walleye and northern.
"If you get a good winter kill and the lake is basically empty, and there is nothing for them to compete with, walleyes can be 14 inches by their second fall," Eder said. "Northerns might hit 24 inches in two years.
Patrick Beck is a former APG sports editor and a freelance writer. Reach the Southern Minn editor at editor@apgsomn.com.