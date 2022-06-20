...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
108.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat-related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Kirsten, Logan Thell close JWP golf season at Class A State Championships
The Pebble Creek golf course in Becker, Minnesota served as the final destination for the 2022 boys and girls golf season after hosting the teams and individual golfers that qualified for the Boys and Girls Golf Class A State Championships.
For the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs, senior Kirsten Thell and sophomore Logan Thell qualified to compete in both Class A state meets to close out JWP's golf season.
To end her senior season, Kirsten finished out the first day of competition in a five-way tie for 34th place with Pine River-Backus' Cate Travis, Fertile-Beltrami's Kasia Wilson, Cedar Mountain's Morgan Engholm and Fillmore Central's Myleigh Scheevel at a 100 overall.
On the second day of competition, Kirsten took four strokes off her game and finished with a 96, which put her at a 196 total through both days on competition. She finished in a tie for 30th place with Heritage Christian Academy's Taylor Jacobson.
Logan opened his first day of competition by shooting an 82, which put him in a tie for 19th place with Minnesota Valley Lutheran's Ben Pearson while a five-way tie for 13th place at an 81 led just in front of them.
He improved his score on the second day by one stroke and finished with an 81 to bring him to a 163 total through both days of play and earned him a lone spot at 19th place. There was a three-way tie for 16th with a 162 total just in front of Logan.
While Kirsten's career with the Bulldogs comes to a close, Logan will have two more seasons of golf to look forward to with state experience under his belt moving forward.