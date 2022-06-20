The Pebble Creek golf course in Becker, Minnesota served as the final destination for the 2022 boys and girls golf season after hosting the teams and individual golfers that qualified for the Boys and Girls Golf Class A State Championships.

For the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs, senior Kirsten Thell and sophomore Logan Thell qualified to compete in both Class A state meets to close out JWP's golf season.

To end her senior season, Kirsten finished out the first day of competition in a five-way tie for 34th place with Pine River-Backus' Cate Travis, Fertile-Beltrami's Kasia Wilson, Cedar Mountain's Morgan Engholm and Fillmore Central's Myleigh Scheevel at a 100 overall.

On the second day of competition, Kirsten took four strokes off her game and finished with a 96, which put her at a 196 total through both days on competition. She finished in a tie for 30th place with Heritage Christian Academy's Taylor Jacobson.

Logan opened his first day of competition by shooting an 82, which put him in a tie for 19th place with Minnesota Valley Lutheran's Ben Pearson while a five-way tie for 13th place at an 81 led just in front of them. 

He improved his score on the second day by one stroke and finished with an 81 to bring him to a 163 total through both days of play and earned him a lone spot at 19th place. There was a three-way tie for 16th with a 162 total just in front of Logan.

While Kirsten's career with the Bulldogs comes to a close, Logan will have two more seasons of golf to look forward to with state experience under his belt moving forward.

