With the best gymnasts in the state of Minnesota all gathered under one roof, freshman Layla Keith found herself in the spotlight with an opportunity to put her stamp on the state level. With more difficult moves being added into her floor routine, Keith experienced all that the biggest stage of gymnastics in Minnesota has to offer.
“It was so cool getting to experience this with my coaches and friends and seeing what it’s like,” said Keith after her routine. “Experiencing that mistakes happen and you never know what to expect, but getting through it was exciting.”
She would post a score of 9.050 on her floor routine which was good enough to earn 36th in the state.
“She added a new difficult move in her third pass which was an upgrade to the routine,” said Waseca gymnastics head coach Kim Wendland. “I’m so proud of her as she’s one of the most talented gymnasts I’ve coached and she’s battled a lot of adversity.”
One of the unique experiences of competing on the state stage is being in rotation with the remainder of your section, so Keith, when not competing in her own routine, got the experience to cheer on her peers from Mankato West, St. Peter and New Ulm who also qualified for state.
“It’s so fun because they are my friends from older teams and so it’s really cool to be able to compete alongside them again,” noted Keith.
A significant challenge for gymnasts competing in a single event is the buildup and wait for their chance to perform, and the floor routine for Section 2A was scheduled to be in the fifth rotation of the night, meaning Keith had to maintain her concentration all evening.
“For her to come here with as much confidence as she has and do that routine on this stage, it makes me really proud,” said Wendland.
As a freshman who has now had the experience of competing at state, Keith had a message for her teammates on the attitude that could get them to this level.
“I would just tell them you never know what could happen so always give your best,” she closed with.