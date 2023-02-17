The Waseca Bluejays gymnastics team traveled to St. James Thursday to do battle in the ultra competitive Section 2AA Gymnastics Championships. Despite the continued struggles of an injury-plagued season, the Bluejays posted a season-best team score of 129.350 to finish fourth while freshman Layla Keith finished third on the floor to punch her ticket to compete in the MSHSL Class A State Championships.
"We did a really good job dealing with injuries today and all year," said Keith. "Especially in the last couple of weeks as I've dealt with some knee stuff while Haydn has had ankle stuff as she has continued to recover."
Keith's knee kept her from competing in all four events as she didn't participate in the balance beam, but her score of 9.225 on the floor earned her an opportunity to travel to the state capitol to compete with the best of the best in Minnesota.
"I'm super excited," she said. "After getting hurt a few days ago I was worried I wouldn't be able to compete at all, so mentally I had to get through that to close the season off strong."
And finish strong is what the Bluejays as a team did. Junior Haydn Lynch, who missed most of the season with injury, competed in all four events for the first time this year, finishing with a team-high score of 33.350 all-around to finish eighth. Competing in the floor for the first time all season, Lynch posted her highest score of the night, an 8.900 to finish seventh amongst a stacked group of competitors.
Junior Lindy Caldwell and eighth grader Elli Hoban both competed in all four events for the Bluejays, scoring 31.325 and 29.850 respectively to provide some major points for the team.
Seniors Katheryn Kofstad, who competed in three events, and Kara Doyle were joined by eight grader Katelyn Weber in the competition for Waseca to aid in the team's success.
"It embodies that saying, 'small but mighty,' and that's us as a team," noted Keith. "We performed under the pressure, through adversity and really showed who Waseca is as a team and what we are truly about."
With the team having wrapped up the 2022-23 season, the coaching staff and Keith will begin preparations for the State Championships which will take place Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25 in Roy Wilkins Auditorium located in St. Paul. The individual competition, which Keith will compete in, takes place Saturday with events scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
"The idea of being in that gym is so exciting," said Keith. "Getting to spend more time with my friends and family and to see them there will be so cool."