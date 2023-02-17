2.22 Layla Keith medal.jpg

Layla Keith (3rd) stands with the medal-winners who also qualified to compete in the state championships. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The Waseca Bluejays gymnastics team traveled to St. James Thursday to do battle in the ultra competitive Section 2AA Gymnastics Championships. Despite the continued struggles of an injury-plagued season, the Bluejays posted a season-best team score of 129.350 to finish fourth while freshman Layla Keith finished third on the floor to punch her ticket to compete in the MSHSL Class A State Championships.

Layla Keith strikes a pose during the floor routine as she prepares for a run. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Haydn Lynch launches herself off the vault in her final attempt. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Lindy Caldwell maintains her form as she performs on the balance beam. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Katheryn Kofstad gets airborne during her routine on the balance beam. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Kara Doyle maintains her balance during her beam routine. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

