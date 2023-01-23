The Waseca gymnasts traveled to Kasson-Mantorville Saturday morning to compete in the KMT Invite which featured nine schools. Led by another incredible showing from Layla Keith, who claimed the all-around and vault title while also setting a school record of 9.450 on the floor (dating back to 2015), the Bluejays finished third in the invitational with a score of 126.500.

