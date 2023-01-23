The Waseca gymnasts traveled to Kasson-Mantorville Saturday morning to compete in the KMT Invite which featured nine schools. Led by another incredible showing from Layla Keith, who claimed the all-around and vault title while also setting a school record of 9.450 on the floor (dating back to 2015), the Bluejays finished third in the invitational with a score of 126.500.
"What a great meet for us," said Waseca head coach Kim Wendland. "We were in second place after three rotations and had a little trouble staying on the beam, our last event."
Keith finished first all-around with a score of 34.150 while posting a 9.450 in the floor to finish second and an 8.900 in the vault to win that event. Lindy Caldwell finished second for Waseca with a score of 30.450 which was good for 13th all-around and was led by an 8.350 on the floor.
Katelyn Weber finished right behind Caldwell with an all-around score of 30.150 that was led by an 8.350 in the vault. Eli Hoban also competed in all four events for the Bluejays finishing with an all-around score of 28.300.
Kathryn Kofstad competed in three events posting a high score of 8.000 in the vault while Kara Doyle added a 7.600 in the vault.
One exciting factor for Waseca was the return of junior Haydn Lynch who had been recovering from an avulsion fracture suffered at the start of the season. She competed in the bars and the beam for the Bluejays in her return.
Waseca returns to action Tuesday, Jan. 24 when the team hosts Martin County West/Fairmont Area with competition scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.