...LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN
MINNESOTA...
Fog has spread across much of central and southern Minnesota this
morning. Visibilities vary between a half mile to 2 miles, with
localized patches of fog with visibilities of a quarter of a mile
or less. This fog will slowly lift between 7am and 9am.
Drivers should slow down, use low beam headlights, and be prepared
for rapidly changing visibilities.
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
JWP volleyball open season with victory over Crusaders
Thursday evening, the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton volleyball team opened its 2022 season by hosting the Mankato Loyola Crusaders. A second set hiccup proved to be all the drama on the evening though as the Bulldogs would go on to earn a convincing 3-1 (25-12, 24-26, 25-14, 25-11) victory to start the season 1-0.
On the offensive side of the ball, senior Jessa Westphal recorded 14 kills to go along with eight aces from the service line and a block. Meanwhile, Aubrey Weedman (17) and Nevaeh Weimert (19) combined to record 36 assists.
The defense was anchored by libero Brielle Bure with 19 digs while Paige Walz blocked three attacks.
JWP will return to the hardwood Tuesday, August 30 when the team hosts the Cleveland Clippers. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.