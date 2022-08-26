Thursday evening, the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton volleyball team opened its 2022 season by hosting the Mankato Loyola Crusaders. A second set hiccup proved to be all the drama on the evening though as the Bulldogs would go on to earn a convincing 3-1 (25-12, 24-26, 25-14, 25-11) victory to start the season 1-0.

