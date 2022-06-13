...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
JWP junior Jack Cahill gets up after one of his pole vault attempts at the Class A Track and Field Championships. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
JWP junior Madison Kunst runs during the girls 4x400 relay at the Class A Track and Field Championships. Kunst, Ashlin Keyes, Lilly Strauss and Claire Adams finished 13th overall. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The track and field season has come to an end for the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs, who sent two individuals and one relay team to compete at the Class A Track and Field Championships.
Freshman Lilly Strauss and junior Jack Cahill both competed during the preliminary rounds Thursday as individuals. Cahill qualified to compete in the boys pole vault while Strauss qualified to run in the girls 100-meter dash, jump in the girls long jump and run the second leg of the 4x400 with teammates Ashlin Keyes, Madison Kunst and Claire Adams.
Cahill started out strong, as he cleared the bar at 10 feet, six inches; 11 feet, six inches; and 12 feet on his first attempt. He ran into some issues clearing the bar at 12 feet, six inches and ended up placing 12th overall.
Strauss missed out on the finals for the 100m dash and long jump after she finished 13th in the 100 with a time of 13.25 seconds and 17th in the long jump at 14 feet, four inches.
After already tying the school’s record for the girls 4x400 in Triton and breaking the record at 4:12.66 during their subsection meet, Keyes, Strauss, Kunst and Adams went out and beat their best time again.
They improved upon their school record time by dropping 0.49 seconds during the Class A preliminary round and finished with a new record time of 4:12.17. They ultimately missed out on the finals and finished in 13th place overall.