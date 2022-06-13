The track and field season has come to an end for the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs, who sent two individuals and one relay team to compete at the Class A Track and Field Championships.

Lilly Strauss Class A State

JWP freshman Lilly Strauss competed in three different events at the Class A Track and Field Championships. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Freshman Lilly Strauss and junior Jack Cahill both competed during the preliminary rounds Thursday as individuals. Cahill qualified to compete in the boys pole vault while Strauss qualified to run in the girls 100-meter dash, jump in the girls long jump and run the second leg of the 4x400 with teammates Ashlin Keyes, Madison Kunst and Claire Adams.

Jack Cahill

JWP junior Jack Cahill gets up after one of his pole vault attempts at the Class A Track and Field Championships. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Cahill started out strong, as he cleared the bar at 10 feet, six inches; 11 feet, six inches; and 12 feet on his first attempt. He ran into some issues clearing the bar at 12 feet, six inches and ended up placing 12th overall.

Strauss missed out on the finals for the 100m dash and long jump after she finished 13th in the 100 with a time of 13.25 seconds and 17th in the long jump at 14 feet, four inches.

Madi Kunst

JWP junior Madison Kunst runs during the girls 4x400 relay at the Class A Track and Field Championships. Kunst, Ashlin Keyes, Lilly Strauss and Claire Adams finished 13th overall. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

After already tying the school’s record for the girls 4x400 in Triton and breaking the record at 4:12.66 during their subsection meet, Keyes, Strauss, Kunst and Adams went out and beat their best time again.

They improved upon their school record time by dropping 0.49 seconds during the Class A preliminary round and finished with a new record time of 4:12.17. They ultimately missed out on the finals and finished in 13th place overall.

