...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s expected.
* WHERE...Redwood, Brown, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele,
Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs went out on the road to Cleveland on Friday night to take on the Cleveland Clippers. The Bulldogs recorded their second win of the season after shutting the Clippers out, 20-0.
Quarterback Karson Lindsay kicked things off for JWP after tossing a six-yard touchdown completion to receiver Ryan Kronbach for a first-quarter touchdown. The Bulldogs missed out on the two-point conversion, but held a 6-0 lead going into halftime.
Running back Ryder Thissen extended the Bulldogs lead in the third quarter on a three-yard touchdown run with a successful point-after-attempt from Ethan Born to put JWP up 13-0.
Thissen struck again in the fourth quarter, this time finding the end zone from 11 yards out. Born came through with another successful extra point to give JWP the 20-0 lead.
Lindsay finished the game throwing eight completions on 13 attempts for 97 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 11 yards. Thissen powered the offense with 196 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 34 attempts. Lucas Morsching rushed for 19 yards on six attempts.
Kronbach was the leading receiver with five receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown. Isaiah Berndt had two catches for 40 yards and Thissen had one catch for two yards.
Nolan Morsching led the Bulldogs defense with a team-high five total tackles while Lindsay and Kelton Erler recorded four total tackles each. Nolan Morsching also recorded one solo tackle for loss and one interception. Austin Quast recorded one solo tackle for loss. Berndt and Dylan McWaters defended two passes while Nolan Morsching and Erler defended one.
Sitting at 2-4 overall, the Bulldogs close out the regular season with two home games, which starts with United South Central coming to town on Thursday.