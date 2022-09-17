The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers and the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs clashed for some Gopher Conference action on Friday night in Janesville. The Bulldogs prevailed in the end with a 25-14 victory over the Panthers.
NRHEG started out on top as the Panthers went 75 yards in 12 plays on their opening drive, which was capped off by a four-yard rushing touchdown by running back Andrew Phillips. A failed two-point conversion put NRHEG up 6-0 in the first quarter.
But from there, the Bulldogs went on a scoring run that the Panthers struggled to match.
JWP quarterback Karson Lindsay got things going with a two-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter and was followed by a five-yard rushing touchdown from running back Ryder Thissen. A pair of failed two-point conversions put the Bulldogs ahead 12-6 at halftime.
Lindsay made sure to keep JWP ahead thanks to a 15-yard connection through the air to Ryan Kronbach back for a touchdown in the third quarter and then punching the ball in from three yards out for his second touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers were able to break off a big play with quarterback Alden Dobberstein hitting Sawyer Prigge for a 41-yard touchdown. Phillips punched in the two-point conversion to cut the lead down to 25-14, but any attempt at a comeback stopped there.
JWP was led by its rushing offense with Thissen leading the way with 143 rushing yards and one touchdown on 21 carries. Lindsay added nine rushing yards and two touchdowns on three carries and Jack Cahill added 57 yards on 11 carries. Ryan Kronbach was the leading receiver with four receptions, 41 yards and one touchdown.
Cahill and Nolan Morsching led the Bulldogs defensively with 11 total tackles each while Lucas Morsching recorded their lone interception.
NRHEG was led by Phillips with 98 rushing yards and one touchdown on 31 carries. Dobberstein was 13-of-22 on pass attempts for 147 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Prigge was the leading receiver at three receptions for 60 yards and one touchdown.
Phillips led defensively with a team-high nine total tackles with Dakota Misgen following with seven tackles. Jace Ihrke recorded NRHEG’s lone interception.
The Bulldogs will look to build off their first win of the season when they host Mayer Lutheran on Friday while the Panthers will hunt for their first win when they return home to host St. Clair/Loyola on Friday.