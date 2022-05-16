The Gopher Conference held its conference track and field meet on Saturday with the boys and girls teams from Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva among those competing.
The JWP girls team took home first place with a leading 150.5 team points with Claire Adams, Maddy Kunst, Lilly Strauss and Kwynn Krause earning All-Conference honors. THE NRHEG girls finished second with 124.166 team points with Journey Utpadel, Torri Vaale, Holly Bartness, Quinn VanMaldeghem, Evelyn Nydegger and Gabby Schlaak earning All-Conference honors.
The NRHEG boys finished fourth at 107.5 team points with Jaylin Raab, Will Tuttle and Sawyer Prigge earning All-Conference honors. The JWP boys finished seventh with Jack Cahill earning an All-Conference honor.
JWP Track and Field
JWP’s lone first place finish of the day came with the girls 4x400 relay team consisting of Ashlin Keyes, Maddy Kunst, Katie Olson and Claire Adams.
The girls 4x800 team of Lauren White, Sydney Gahlon, Faith Olson and Lizzy White and the 4x200 of Brielle Bure, Claire Walz, Paige Walz and Onikia Herme, along with the boys 4x800 team of Alex Kleve, Landon Dimler, Luke Cahill and Jack Cahill and the 4x200 of Michael VanRavenhorst, Isaiah Berndt, Dylan McWaters and Daulton Bauer all took second place.
Individual second place honors included Strauss in the girls 200-meter dash, Kunst in the girls 1,600m, Krause in the girls 3,200m and Jack Cahill in the boys pole vault.
Adams in the girls triple jump, Strauss in the girls 400m, Krause in the girls 1,600m, Keyes in the girls high jump, Lauren White in the 3,200m and the boys 4x400 team of Memphis James, Kleve, Berndt and Dimler all took third place.
Claire Walz and Claire Adams both took fourth place in the girls triple jump and 300 hurdles respectively. Fifth place finishers included Ava Appel in the 300 hurdles, Strauss in the 100 dash, Daimler in the boys 1,600m, Gahlon in the girl 800m and the boys 4x100 team of Dylan Sheeran, Berndt, McWaters and Bauer.
Lizzy White and Gable Adams were Sportsmanship Award recipients on behalf of the Bulldogs.
NRHEG Track and Field
The girls team recorded NRHEG’s only two first place finishes of the day thanks to VanMaldeghem winning the 1,600m with a time of 5:39.96 and teaming up with Utpadel, Vaale and Bartness to win the 4x800 relay.
Anika Ladlie at four feet, 10 inches and Nydegger at 31 feet, 10 inches took second place in the girls high jump and triple jump respectively. Devon Nelton, Sawyer Prigge and the 4x400 team of Raab, Aidan Deyle, Nik Petsinger and Prigge all recorded second place finishes for the boys.
Tuttle took third in the boys 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles while Nydegger took third in the girls 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Jacob Karl in the boys 3,200m, Raab in the boys long jump, Schlaak in the girls high jump and Malonna Wilson in the girls shot put all finished third place.
Raab and Vaale both recorded individual fourth place finishes with Raab in the boys 200m and Vaale in the girls 1,600m. The boys 4x100 team of Jaxon Beck, Matthew Mueller, Nik Petsinger and Deyle, along with the girls 4x400 team of Utpadel, Chloe Riewer, VanMaldeghem, Nydegger earned fourth place finishes.
The girls 4x100 of Josie Strom, Bartness, Kyra Spies and Chloe Riewer, the boys 4x200 team of Parker Bunn, Cohen Riewer, Harbor Cromwell and Eric Arvis and the boys 4x800 team of Jacob Karl, Nelton, Gavin Sletten and Conner Nelson all finished in fifth place.