THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 194 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 28 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA
BENTON MCLEOD MEEKER
MORRISON SHERBURNE SIBLEY
STEARNS WRIGHT
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CARVER CHISAGO
DAKOTA HENNEPIN ISANTI
KANABEC MILLE LACS RAMSEY
SCOTT WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
BLUE EARTH FARIBAULT FREEBORN
LE SUEUR NICOLLET RICE
STEELE WASECA
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLAINE, BLUE EARTH,
CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS,
DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, ELK RIVER, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, HASTINGS,
HUDSON, HUTCHINSON, LADYSMITH, LE SUEUR, LITCHFIELD,
LITTLE FALLS, MANKATO, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTICELLO, MORA,
OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, PRINCETON, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS,
SAUK RAPIDS, SHAKOPEE, ST CLOUD, ST PAUL, ST PETER, STILLWATER,
VICTORIA, AND WASECA.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
The JWP boys and girls track and field teams competed at the Tiger Invite. The girls took first place and the boys took fourth in the team standings. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The track and field teams at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton traveled to Medford for a meet hosted by the Tigers that also featured Blooming Prairie, Rochester Area Christian Educator (RACE) and Triton. The girls took first place in the team standings with 108.5 points and the boys took fourth with 52 points.
The Bulldogs had multiple first place finishes which included Maddy Kunst winning the girls 800-meter, Ashlin Keyes and Memphis James winning the girls and boys high jumps respectively, Sammi Wehking and Jack Cahill winning the girls and boys pole vault and Claire Walz winning the girls triple jump.
Second place finishes included Memphis James in the 300 hurdles, Wehking in the girls high jump, Michael Vanravenhorst in the triple jump, Lilly Strauss 100 dash and the long jump, Claire Adams in the 300 hurdles and the triple jump and James in the 300 hurdles.
The girls 4x100 (Brielle Bure, Onikia Herme, Katie Olson, Claire Walz), the girls 4x200 (Bure, Claire Walz, Paige Walz, Herme), the girls 4x800 (Sydney Gahlon, Lauren White, Faith Olson, Kwynn Krause) and the boys 4x800 (Landon Dimler, Luke Cahill, Alex Kleve, Jack Cahill) all took second place.
Third place finishes included Vanravenhorst in the boys 400m, Ava Appel in the girls 100 hurdles, the boys 4x200 (Dylan McWaters, Daulton Bauer, Kaden Baker, Nick Johnson) and the boys 4x100 (Dylan Sheeran, Isaiah Berndt, McWaters, Bauer).