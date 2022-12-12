Janesville and Faribault both hosted showdowns between the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs and the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals Friday. JWP won both matchups, with the boys making a comeback to win 64-63 in Faribault, while the girls won their first game of the season at home with a 76-58 victory.
Boys: JWP 64, Bethlehem Academy 63
The first half of the boys game in Faribault saw the Cardinals hold a lead over the Bulldogs and led 34-26 going into halftime. JWP rallied back in the second half and pulled ahead for the road victory.
Junior guard Memphis James led the Bulldogs with his 26 points while freshman guard Daulton Bauer and junior forward Ryan Kronbach chipped in 13 points each.
Following a brief stop in Lester Prairie, the Bulldogs will host their home opener on Friday against Hayfield.
Girls: JWP 76, Bethlehem Academy 58
The Bulldogs returned home to Janesville in search of their first victory of the season and they found it with an 18-point win over the Cardinals.
JWP saw nine different players record at least two points in the win and senior wing Faith Olson led all scorers with 20 points. Katie Olson and Alison Olson followed with Katie’s 17 points and Alison’s 13 points.
Paige Walz added six points, Presley James and Lilly Strauss added five points each, Nevaeh Weimert and Alexis Dahlberg added for points each and Claire Walz added two points.
The Bulldogs will be back home on Thursday to host Cleveland following a road game at Lester Prairie.