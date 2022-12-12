Ryan Kronbach

JWP junior forward Ryan Kronbach (14) looks to go up for a basket during the Bulldogs' comeback victory over Bethlehem Academy. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Janesville and Faribault both hosted showdowns between the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs and the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals Friday. JWP won both matchups, with the boys making a comeback to win 64-63 in Faribault, while the girls won their first game of the season at home with a 76-58 victory.

Katie Olson

JWP freshman guard Katie Olson played a big role in the Bulldogs win over Bethlehem Academy with her 17 points. (file photo/southernminn.com)

©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

