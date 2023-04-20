Tuesday evening, the Janesville-Waldorf Pemberton Bulldogs welcomed the Cromwell-Wright Cardinals, a team who's home lies over three hours North of Janesville, for a recently scheduled doubleheader. The Cardinals headed JWP's call for an opponent looking for a chance to play and the night featured several highlights including a no-hitter from Bulldogs freshman pitcher Chase Gerdts, as the JWP won both games by scores of 10-0 and 8-3.
With the victories the Bulldogs improve to 4-0 this season. JWP is currently scheduled to return to action Thursday, April 20 with a road game against WEM.
Game 1: JWP - 10, Cromwell-Wright Cardinals - 0
Chase Gerdts, a freshman pitching in his first varsity game, was brilliant on the mound as he threw a no-hitter to lead JWP past Cromwell 10-0.
JWP got on the board in the first inning when an error scored a run for the Bulldogs. Gerdts earned the win for JWP as the lefty lasted six innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out nine. Drew Hybarg from took the loss for Cromwell. The pitcher went three innings, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out two.
Dylan Nybarg started the game for Cromwell. The hurler lasted two innings, allowing five hits and five runs JWP tallied ten hits. Kelton Erler, Ian Barnes, and Ryan Hanson all collected multiple hits for JWP. Hanson, Barnes, and Erler each collected two hits to lead JWP.
Game 2: JWP - 8, Cromwell-Wright Cardinals - 3
In game two, JWP nabbed the lead late in the game to earn an 8-3 victory over Cromwell. The game was tied at three with JWP batting in the top of the fifth when Chase Gerdts singled on a 2-0 count, scoring two runs. JWP got things started in the first inning when Ryan Hanson drove in two with a double.
In the bottom of the third inning, Cromwell tied the game at 3-3 but Carson Hill singled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs to give the Bulldogs the lead again. Hanson pitched JWP to victory as the righthander surrendered zero runs on two hits over two innings, striking out three and walking zero.
Brady Dahl took the loss for Cromwell. Dahl lasted one and two-thirds innings, allowing two hits and one run. Hill started the game for Cromwell. Kelton Erler started the game for JWP. The righty allowed three hits and three runs over three innings, striking out four.
JWP racked up seven total hits on the day. Nolan Morsching and Josh Bengtson all managed multiple hits for JWP. Bengtson and Morsching all had two hits to lead JWP. Morsching led JWP with three stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with nine stolen bases.
JWP was sure-handed and didn't commit a single error. Erler made the most plays with four. Dawson Parrot led Cromwell with two hits in two at bats. Cromwell didn't commit a single error in the field. Andrew Kachinske had four chances in the field, the most on the team.