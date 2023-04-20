Tuesday evening, the Janesville-Waldorf Pemberton Bulldogs welcomed the Cromwell-Wright Cardinals, a team who's home lies over three hours North of Janesville, for a recently scheduled doubleheader. The Cardinals headed JWP's call for an opponent looking for a chance to play and the night featured several highlights including a no-hitter from Bulldogs freshman pitcher Chase Gerdts, as the JWP won both games by scores of 10-0 and 8-3.

