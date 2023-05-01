With games Thursday and Saturday, the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton baseball team picked up home victories of Maple River and Madelia to improve to 6-1 on the season, rebounding from their loss at Kenyon-Wanamingo.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments