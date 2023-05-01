...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR
PORTIONS OF WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA..
Dry conditions and strong north-northwesterly winds will lead to
near critical fire weather conditions this afternoon through
evening and again on Tuesday. North-northwesterly winds of 20 to
30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast this afternoon and
evening with minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30
percent. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread
of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
Tuesday will feature even lower humidity values across most of
Minnesota. Northerly winds will still be gusty, although a bit
lower than Monday.
For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see
www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
JWP baseball improves to 6-1 with wins over Maple River and Madelia
With games Thursday and Saturday, the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton baseball team picked up home victories of Maple River and Madelia to improve to 6-1 on the season, rebounding from their loss at Kenyon-Wanamingo.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to return to action Monday, May 1 when they travel to Medford to do battle with Tigers.
Game 1: JWP — 10, Maple River — 1
A six-run fifth inning led JWP to a 10-1 victory on Thursday. The offensive onslaught came on singles from Austin Carda, Austin Quast, and Ian Barnes and a double by Kelton Erler. In the second inning, the Bulldogs got their offense started when an error scored one run for the team. JWP put up six runs in the fifth inning with Carda, Quast, Barnes, and Erler powering the big inning with RBIs. Austin Quast added a two-run homerun give the Bulldogs a 10-1 lead in the 6th inning.
Chase Gerdts was the winning pitcher for the Bulldogs as the lefty went five innings, allowing zero runs on four hits while striking out five. Ryan Hanson threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
JWP tallied 14 hits on the day. Barnes, Quast, Nolan Morsching, Gerdts, and Hanson each had multiple hits for JWP. Barnes led JWP with three hits in four at bats.
“These boys got an early lead and didn’t ever look back,” said JWP head coach Cory Jewison. “They kept battling and understood they needed to add some insurance runs.”
Game 2: JWP — 9, Madelia — 6
JWP stole the lead late and defeated Madelia 9-6 Saturday afternoon. JWP was down 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Kelton Erler singled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs. The Bulldogs collected 12 hits and Madelia had 11 in the high-scoring affair.
In the first inning, Madelia got their offense started when Grev tripled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run. Ty Melchior led things off on the mound for JWP. He allowed eight hits and four runs over six innings, striking out two.
Grev was on the hill for Madelia. The pitcher allowed ten hits and nine runs over five and two-thirds innings, striking out ten. Jacobs came to throw one-third of an inning in relief.
JWP tallied 12 hits on the day. Hanson, Morsching, Barnes, Melchior, and Erler each collected two hits to lead the team.
“The boys have been doing a great job fighting back when they are down,” said Jewison. “I am very proud of their ability to not get down on themselves and fight back.”