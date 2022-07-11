With both teams wrapping up a three game over five-day stretch, the Waseca Braves played host to the Janesville Jays Sunday night. With the Jays trailing 2-1 in the top of the ninth, they put together a two-run rally and managed to hold off the Braves to earn the 3-2 victory, their fifth in a row.
It was the Jays who struck first in the game after four scoreless innings when Jacob Maes drove in a run on a one-out double. Waseca responded in the bottom of the sixth inning after Chris Glynn led off with a double and two hitters later, Seth Anderson hit an infield single which resulted in the pitcher throwing the ball away and Glynn scoring.
Ryan Wangen wrapped the scoring for the Braves on in the next at-bat with an RBI single before the inning came to a close on a double play. The Jays, facing a 2-1 deficit at the top of the ninth led off with an absolute blast from Wyant Fowlds that allowed him to cruise into second standing up.
An error on a stolen base attempt allowed Fowlds to score and tie the game and Ethan Fox put Janesville ahead with bases loaded walk.
Waseca managed to put a runner in scoring position with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but a pop-out to the pitcher brought a close to the game, giving the Jays the 3-2 victory.
With the win, Janesville is now 6-7 on the season riding the five-game win streak while the loss drops Waseca to 7-11 on the year.