The Janesville Legion Post 281 baseball team had the opportunity to return to its home diamond in Janesville to host the Truman Legion Post 115 baseball team. Thanks to some red hot bats, Post 281 closed out strong with a 12-2 victory in five innings.
Janesville turned to Ian Barnes to start on the mound, and outside of a two-out single, Barnes recorded two strikeouts and forced a grounder to second for three outs on Truman’s first four batters.
It didn’t take long for Janesville to find the lead that it’d never give up, thanks to a lead-off double from second baseman Kelton Erler and an RBI-double immediately after from left fielder Gavin Krause.
Krause went on to score after an attempt to throw him out at third on a steal sailed past the third baseman to give Janesville an early 2-0 lead.
Even when Truman threatened to even out the score with a pair of leadoff walks ending with runners on second and third with no outs, Erler caught a line drive at second and turned it into a double play at second. Barnes responded with a strikeout to hold Truman off.
Janesville benefited from a couple of walks and steals that saw Blake Cowdin score from third on a passed ball after recording a leadoff walk. Krause drove in Nolan Morsching with an RBI triple and had an easy path home on a Ty Melchior RBI single to put them up 5-0 heading into the third.
Truman got a runner on base following a walk and after stealing second, an error at first base opened the door for it to score its first run of the game and cut the Janesville lead down to 5-1.
Austin Carda, Lucas Morsching, Blake Cowdin and Ian Barnes teamed up to regain their 5-run lead. Cards singled to lead off the bottom of the third, Morsching pinch ran and stole second, Cowdin doubled and put Morsching on third and Barnes grounded out but scored Morsching in the process.
Truman scored its only other run in the top of the fifth with a double and an RBI single to leadoff the inning, but little did it know that Janesville were ready to open the floodgates of offense and it started and ended with first baseman-turned-pitcher Ryan Hanson.
Hanson doubled to right field and had Ethan Born come in to pinch run to open the bottom of the inning. Third baseman Karson Lindsay scored Born on an RBI double. Cole Blomstrom beat a throw to first and advanced Lindsay.
During a Josh Bengtson at-bat, a passed ball at the plate gave Lindsay an easy chance to score from third. Nolan Morsching recorded an RBI triple and was scored on an RBI double from Erler, who ended up scoring from an RBI single by Krause.
In the blink of an eye, Janesville ran the score up 11-2 after running through its batting order. A single from Melchior brought Hanson back up to the plate.
Hanson ended things with a single to center field, which slipped past Truman’s center fielder and paved the way for Krause to score to give Janesville the 10-run lead to close the game out in five innings.