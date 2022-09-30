Cecelia Huttemier

The Bluejays celebrate with Cecelia Huttemier following her No. 2 singles over Owatonna's Emma Herzog. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

As the sun was sinking behind the distant trees on Thursday, all eyes were set on court No. 2 at the Waseca High School tennis complex, where Owatonna sophomore Emma Herzog and Waseca senior Cecelia Huttemier were set to decide the meet as the No. 2 singles players.

Mia Kanewischer

Waseca No. 1 doubles player Mia Kanewischer looks to return a shot during her doubles game alongside partner Addie Pfeifer. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Breck and Benson

Waseca's Mirandra Breck (left) and Maddy Benson (right) shakes hands with Owatonna's Kalina Boubin and Elizabeth Roesner following their No. 2 doubles match. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments