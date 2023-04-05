Nothing really screams the start of softball season like mother nature pouring down rain and forcing several teams across southern Minnesota to put their respective Tuesday season-openers on hold.
But for the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the Waseca Bluejays, they were able to move their season-opener and seek shelter from the cold, wind and rain underneath the Austin Packer Dome in Austin.
A pitching duel between Blooming Prairie senior Haven Carlson and Waseca junior McKyla Hasselquist broke out, but it was the Bluejays that came out on top with a 1-0 victory over the Blossoms to start the season.
“It’s huge,” said Waseca head coach Abby Bloomquist on getting a season-opening win. “To be able to even get a game right now is a huge advantage, so we’re very, very fortunate. Then to start the season with a win, it gets that monkey off your back, sets the tone for your season and we’re very excited for that.”
The difference maker came in the bottom of the first inning with Waseca senior shortstop Riley Ruedy being the only runner in the game to cross home plate, which gave the Bluejays the early 1-0 lead.
From there on out, Carlson and Hasselquist managed to pitch out of any and every jam.
Waseca threatened a couple of more runs earlier on, but Carlson managed to record a strikeout for the third out with sophomore Siri Kuhns and Hasselquist stranded on second and third respectively.
Freshman Lauren Grant and senior Emma Williamson found themselves on second and third an inning later, but a grounder to Blooming Prairie junior second baseman Rachel Winzenburg made for an easy third out at first base.
The Awesome Blossoms found themselves in a good spot to potentially tie things in the top of the sixth inning when junior shortstop and leadoff hitter Macy Lembke got on base after getting hit by a pitch and stealing second base with no outs.
Hasselquist managed to get the Bluejays out of the inning without letting Lembke advance further by picking up two straight strikeouts and forcing an infield groundout to close out the top of the inning.
“[McKyla Hasselquist] did very well,” Bloomquist said. “She pitched not only well, but very smart. She and her catching partner, Haylee Sommers, do a very nice job with pitch selection and keeping track of hitters and what they’ve done throughout the game.”
Blooming Prairie looked for a top-of-the-seventh rally when senior first baseman Lexi Steckelberg turned a two-out, two-strike and multiple foul-tips at-bat into her second single into center field as the game-tying run, but an infield ground out sealed the win for the Bluejays.
Hasselquist picked up the shutout win after throwing for seven innings and recording five strikeouts, while only surrendering four hits, two walks and no runs. Carlson recorded a loss after throwing for six innings and picking up seven strikeouts, while allowing five walks and one run.
Waseca was led by a ground rule double from Cameron Stagman and singles from Ruedy and Hannah Thursdale. Steckelberg led Blooming Prairie batters behind her two hits for two singles. Lembke and Carlson both recorded one hit on the day.
“What we talked about after the game was that we had seven innings of solid defense where everyone was doing their part,” Bloomquist said. “We’re moving where we need to be, we’re covering well, staying low and really focusing, which was something we struggled with in the past.”
Waseca’s Thursday game against Blue Earth Area got postponed, so the Bluejays will return to action at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 to host the St. Peter Saints at the Waseca High School softball fields.