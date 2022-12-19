wem keegan kuball 2

Keegan Kuball. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Friday evening, the WEM-JWP Grizzlie wrestling team traveled to Glencoe-Silver Lake to compete in an invitational. After opening the invite with a 42-38 win over Blue Earth Area, The Grizzlies dropped their final two matches to Watertown Mayer- Mayer Lutheran and Glencoe — Lester Prairie by scores of 67-9 and 57-23 respectively.

