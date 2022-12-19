Friday evening, the WEM-JWP Grizzlie wrestling team traveled to Glencoe-Silver Lake to compete in an invitational. After opening the invite with a 42-38 win over Blue Earth Area, The Grizzlies dropped their final two matches to Watertown Mayer- Mayer Lutheran and Glencoe — Lester Prairie by scores of 67-9 and 57-23 respectively.
Against the Bucs, Brady Murphy, Carson Petry, Lucas Morsching, Isaac Quast, Maddox Moreno, Avery Fall and Keegan Kuball all earned victories for WEM-JWP.
Against WM-ML, Jack Cahill earned a fall victory and Kuball won a 7-0 decision. Brady Murphy, Petry, Cahill, and Max Davis all earned wins in the final dual against the Panthers.
The Grizzlies return to the mats Thursday, Dec. 22 when they travel to compete in the Springfield Triangular which is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
WEM-JWP — 42, BEA — 38
106: Max Braddy (BLAI) over Parker James (WEJW) (Fall 0:41) 113: Brady Murphy (WEJW) over Samuel Smude (BLAI) (Fall 2:38) 120: Carson Petry (WEJW) over Zackary Johnson (BLAI) (DQ) 126: Landen Lorch (BLAI) over Carson James (WEJW) (Fall 0:19) 132: Bryce Young (BLAI) over Zach Quast (WEJW) (TF 15-0 0:00) 138: Xavier Rojas (BLAI) over (WEJW) (For.) 145: Damien Thompson (BLAI) over Kelton Erler (WEJW) (DQ) 152: Lucas Morsching (WEJW) over Ethan Carr (BLAI) (Fall 3:29) 160: Jake Heggestad (BLAI) over Keegan Lamont (WEJW) (Fall 0:39) 170: Isaac Quast (WEJW) over Hamdie Osman (BLAI) (Fall 1:05) 182: Mitchell Babineau (BLAI) over Jack Cahill (WEJW) (Dec 12-6) 195: Maddox Moreno (WEJW) over (BLAI) (For.) 220: Avery Fall (WEJW) over Andrewson Yang (BLAI) (Fall 2:45) 285: Keegan Kuball (WEJW) over Tenzing Sonam (BLAI) (Fall 1:55)
Watertown Mayer- Mayer Lutheran- 67, WEM-JWP — 9
106: Joel Friederichs (WMML) over Parker James (WEJW) (Fall 1:01) 113: Kaleb Mead (WMML) over Brady Murphy (WEJW) (Dec 14-8) 120: Titan Friederichs (WMML) over Carson Petry (WEJW) (Fall 3:58) 126: Parker Jackson (WMML) over Carson James (WEJW) (Fall 0:55) 132: Eli Hamberger (WMML) over Zach Quast (WEJW) (Fall 1:35) 138: Jonah Hamberger (WMML) over (WEJW) (For.) 145: Jack Entinger (WMML) over Kelton Erler (WEJW) (Fall 1:44) 152: Steven Duske (WMML) over Lucas Morsching (WEJW) (MD 9-1) 160: Lucas Dreier (WMML) over (WEJW) (For.) 170: Jaden Palmer (WMML) over Isaac Quast (WEJW) (Fall 1:28) 182: Bryce Burkett (WMML) over Maddox Moreno (WEJW) (Fall 0:49) 195: Jack Cahill (WEJW) over Xavier Skillings (WMML) (Fall 1:50) 220: Kyler Burmeister (WMML) over Avery Fall (WEJW) (Fall 1:42) 285: Keegan Kuball (WEJW) over Jason Fenske (WMML) (Dec 7-0)
Glencoe — Lester Prairie — 57, WEM-JWP — 23
106: Aiden Ruschmeier (GLP) over Parker James (WEJW) (Fall 0:56) 113: Brady Murphy (WEJW) over Jaden Rok (GLP) (Fall 0:51) 120: Carson Petry (WEJW) over Brayden Linsmeier (GLP) (TF 16-0 1:50) 126: Brody Ruschmeier (GLP) over Carson James (WEJW) (Fall 0:37) 132: Jackson Wischnack (GLP) over Zach Quast (WEJW) (Fall 1:12) 138: Miguel Arandia (GLP) over (WEJW) (For.) 145: Mason Schilling (GLP) over Ben Root (WEJW) (Fall 1:00) 152: Dawson Varpness (GLP) over Lucas Morsching (WEJW) (Fall 2:48) 160: Connor Meyer (GLP) over Keegan Lamont (WEJW) (Fall 0:55) 170: Jace Cacka (GLP) over Isaac Quast (WEJW) (Fall 0:30) 182: Jack Cahill (WEJW) over Jack Cacka (GLP) (Fall 1:20) 195: Dane Petersen (GLP) over Maddox Moreno (WEJW) (Fall 1:38) 220: Aaron Higgins (GLP) over Keegan Kuball (WEJW) (Dec 12-10) 285: Max Davis (WEJW) over (GLP) (For.)