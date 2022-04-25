Thursday evening, the Waseca Bluejays track and field program hosted a five school invitational featuring St. Peter, Faribault, New Richland and New Ulm. The Waseca girls team cruised to victory with a score of 130.5, 47 points better than the second-place finishing Falcons while the boys earned a third-place finish with 93 points.
Girls
Competition began with Samara Johnson claiming the top spot in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.55 while Sarah Haley (29.92) finished third in the 200 meter dash. In the 400 meter dash, Cora McCabe finished second with a time of 67.38 while Ella Dufault claimed second in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:42.68.
In the 100 meter hurdles, Camille Ring earned second-place with a time of 18.04 before she earned the top spot in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 49.75.
In the relays, Waseca took first in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 while finishing second in the 4x800 meter relay.
Cora McCabe finished second in the high jump with a top clear of 4'6" while Taylor Barber-Flatau matched the height to finish third based on additional attempts. In the pole vault, Samara Johnson finished second with a jump of 9'4". In the long jump, Camille Ring (16'3") earned the top spot while Maddie Thompson (15'7") finished third.
In the shot put, Samantha Azure finished second with a throw of 33'3.5".
Boys
For the Waseca boys team, Kyle Ahlschlager earned a second-place finish in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.60 before turning around and taking first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.28. Christian Rodriguez earned first in the 400 meter dash with a time of 52.25 while Isaac Feldkamp led the way in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:00.08.
Joe Feldkamp followed up that win with a first-place finish in the 3200 meter run with a time of 11:00.78, almost 13 full seconds ahead of the second-place runner.
In the pole vault, Addison Sampson claimed the top spot with a clear of 12' while Damarius Russel took first in the long jump with a top mark of 20'8".
To wrap the meet up, Eddie Herman finished second in the discus throw with a top throw of 130'.
Waseca is scheduled to return to action Friday, April 29 when they travel to Plainview Elgin-Millville to compete in an invite.