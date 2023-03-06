The trio of Waseca wrestlers who qualified to compete in the MSHSL State Individual Class AA Tournament made the trip to St. Paul Friday and Saturday to do battle on the biggest stage in the state. Payton Garza, Christian Rodriguez and Matthew Veroeven hit the mats at the Excel Energy Center where Garza was able to do the most damage, winning a pair of matches to reach the second round in the consolation bracket.
In the first round, Garza defeated his opponent with an 8-1 decision which put him up against New Prague's Joey Novak, the eventual state champion, who earned the fall to drop Garza into the consolation bracket. With no room for error, Garza immediately dispatched his first opponent in the consolation bracket earning a fall victory in just 19 seconds which paved the way for him to compete Saturday.
In the second round of the consolation bracket, Garza was eliminated via fall by eventual sixth-place finisher Logan Bender of Chisago Lakes.
For Rodriguez and Veroeven, their weekend's didn't last quite as long as their first round opponents would go on to finish third and fifth respectively and after dropping their opening matches, neither benefited from another chance via callbacks.
Garza and Rodriguez, both seniors for Waseca, finished their very successful wrestling careers while Veroeven has set the stage for a bright future as he completed his freshman year.
170AA - Christian Rodriguez (26-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Damian Tapio (Rock Ridge) 48-7 won by major decision over Christian Rodriguez (Waseca) 26-7 (MD 11-2)
195AA - Payton Garza (30-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Payton Garza (Waseca) 30-7 won by decision over Jack Hanson (Milaca-Faith Christian) 26-7 (Dec 8-1)
Quarterfinal - Joey Novak (New Prague) 51-2 won by fall over Payton Garza (Waseca) 30-7 (Fall 1:20)
Cons. Round 1 - Payton Garza (Waseca) 30-7 won by fall over Bedirhan Misafir (Fridley) 20-17 (Fall 0:19)
Cons. Round 2 - Logan Bender (Chisago Lakes) 28-9 won by fall over Payton Garza (Waseca) 30-7 (Fall 2:57)
220AA - Matthew Veroeven (29-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Max Olson (Fairmont-Martin County West) 38-8 won by fall over Matthew Veroeven (Waseca) 29-10 (Fall 1:11)