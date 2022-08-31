Head coach: Crystal Lamont 16th season, 337-114 overall record
ROSTER
Tatum Richards - 10 Varsity/JV MH
Tianna Pope - 10 Varsity/JV OH/MH
Ashlyn Pelant - 10 Varsity/JV S/RF
Addison Condon - 9 Varsity OH
Madeline Heuss - 10 Varsity MH
Ella Duenes - 11 Varsity DS
Anna Voegele - 11 Varsity DS/RF
Claire Bohlen - 11 Varsity OH
Josephine Volkmann - 11 Varsity libero
Alayna Atherton - 11 Varsity MH
Grace Baker - 11 Varsity S
Jordan Green - 12 Varsity RH
KEY PLAYERS
Claire Bohlen, Jr, OH – Claire is one of our most athletic players. She increased her offensive production by the end of last season and we will count on her to be one of our kill leaders this year.
Josie Volkmann, jr., libero – Josie played some unbelievable defense last year. She is quick, reads well, and has the determination to get every ball.
Jordan Green, sr, RH – Jordan is one of our most versatile players. She played every position except middle last year. She is a strong defender and one of our vocal leaders. She will have a big part in our success.
Alayna Atherton, jr., MH – Alayna will move to the middle this year. She is a strong and athletic hitter. She will be one of our go-to hitters this season.
Grace Baker, jr., setter – Grace has great volleyball instincts. She is switching to the setter position and has done an excellent job running our offense this preseason.
Lost 5 seniors: Alex Heuss, Riley Sammon, Mikaya Schuster, Rylee Pelant, Grace Petersen
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
We graduated our two middle hitters who provided a great deal of our offense. However, we return a great deal of athleticism and a strong defense. Our goal will be to be one of the best defensive teams in the state. We will work hard to chase down balls and fight for every point. Offensively we made some good progress last year and we will build on that for the upcoming season. Our young hitters got smarter and more intentional with their shots as the season progressed. I’m excited to see what the potential is for this season.