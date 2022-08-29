Jonathan McDonough (WEM), 5th year (3rd year as head coach)
Eric Kehoe (JWP), returning head coach
ROSTER
WEM
Carson James - 10
Wyatt Jans - 8
Carly Kratzer - 7
David Lamp - 12
Gavin Marinenko - 10
Madalyn Miller - 7
Ivan Pratt - 10
Autumn Schumacher - 7
Ethan Ungaro - 8
JWP
Mackenzie Westphal
Anne Adams - 7
Ava Krause - 7
Derek Gustafson - 10
Caleb Quast - 9
Ashlynn Wendt - 7
Molly Snesrud - 12
KEY PLAYERS
On the girls side, Kwynn Krause will probably lead the girls, followed by Faith Olson and Ashlin Keyes. There are also a couple of returning junior high girls (Ava Krause, Mackenzie Westphal) who could look to run some varsity for us this year as well.
On the boys side, we lost six upperclassmen, not counting graduating seniors. Looking to senior David Lamp, as well as Caleb Quast and Derek Gustafson to lead the boys.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Boys: Wyatt Jans ran well in the track this spring, especially for a young runner new to the sport.
2021-22 RECAP
Girls team won conference.
Boys sent then sophomore Landon Dimler to state (he transferred to Mankato for this season).
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
We have a very young team, especially on the girls side. We are looking to build some confidence and consistency in our new and younger athletes.
COMPETITION
The conference will be much more difficult this year for us after losing so many of our top runners. The girls could finish near the top, but the boys most likely will be near the bottom half.