COACHES
Head coach: Grant Popp, 12th year, fifth year as head coach
Assistant coach: Heidi McCabe, seventh year
Assistant coach: Nancy Kaplan, fourth year
ROSTER
GIRLS
Abbygayle Attenberger -7
Kelsey Draeger - 9
Noelle Drake - 8
Callie Dufault - 10
Ella Dufault - 12
Berkly Hinna - 8
Kya Hoof - 12
Melanie Krueger Eineke - 10
Taylor Markeson - 8
Kaylie Morrissey - 8
Katie Olson - 9
Stella Omtvedt - 8
Camille Ring - 12
Violet Rohwer - 8
Josie Ross - 8
Maren Schimming - 7
Norah Schimming - 11
Katelyn Weber - 8
BOYS
Jack Anderson - 11
Joseph Feldkamp - 12
Isaac Feldkamp - 10
Samuel Feldkamp - 7
Tristan Godwin - 10
Tanner Hanson - 10
Colby Hoof - 8
Jacari Jellum - 12
Tyler Jellum - 10
Elijah Johanneck - 10
Cade Kalbow - 12
Bobby Mortensen - 11
Addison Sampson - 12
KEY PLAYERS
Ella and Callie Dufault, Isaac and Joe Feldkamp
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Stella Omtvedt, Tyler Jellum - both finished the season on the varsity team but look for them to make big strides this year
2021-22 RECAP
The girls team finished third in Big South large school division and third in Section 1AA, with the top two teams advancing to state. Ella Dufault was the lone state qualifier, finishing eighth place in the state meet.
The boys team finished fourth in the Big South large school division and eighth in Section 1AA. Isaac Feldkamp qualified for state as an individual.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
Our girls team was only two points from going to state last year, so we would like to contend for that position in the section again. We lost some key athletes from that team, but we also have some good young runners who could step up and fill those positions.
Our boys team really improved throughout the course of last season and will hopefully continue that trend. Until we start racing, it’s hard to tell how good we can be, but a top-five finish at sections is a reasonable target.
COMPETITION
The girls section favorite is probably Faribault. They went to state last year and have a lot of returning runners. There were a number of other teams that had strong finishes, so I think it should be a really competitive section. The conference favorite is Marshall. They always have a strong girls team and this year will be no exception. Fairmont is also a good team, so we will have to work hard to stay competitive with those programs.
The boys section favorite is most likely last year’s winner, Winona, but there is a lot of room for a number of teams to move up, and hopefully we can be one of those teams. The conference favorite is Worthingon. They have been a consistently strong program and will probably continue to lead the conference. We were 4th in the large school division last year, but I think with our growth over the last year, we have a good chance to challenge for the 3rd position.
BY THE NUMBERS
Girls
3 - returning letter winners
3 - seniors
8 - 8th graders
Boys
3 - returning letter winners
4 - seniors
5 - 10th graders