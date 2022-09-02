Hallie Schultz, Erin Jacobson, Sarah George, Sidney Schultz and Bree Ihrke. All of these athletes played very well last year. They worked hard to keep improving themselves in the off season and it shows.
KEEP AN EYE ON
Bailey Ihrke has worked hard on improving her front row abilities, moving from back row to left front.
Faith Nielsen is working on playing a different position then she has in the past and is working very hard.
2021 SEASON RECAP
16-13 overall record, 6-5 conference record
Defeated St. Clair 3-0 in first round of subsections, defeated Maple River 3-1 in subsection semifinals, lost 3-1 to WEM in subsection finals. Made first subsection finals appearance in six years.
Hallie Schultz First Team All-Conference, Sophie Stork Second Team All-Conference, Erin Jacobson All-Conference Honorable Mention
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
“Don’t stop believing” This is our quote picked out by the seniors for this year. We have a very talented group of girls, most have previous varsity experience. Our goal is to show up to every match ready to give it our absolute all. This group will fight for every point and not give up. We are going to have a lot of tough competitive matches on our schedule and I can’t wait to see how we finish the season.
COMPETITION
I am excited to see the competition with my first year coaching.