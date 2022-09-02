FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: NRHEG football Stephen McDaniel Stephen McDaniel Author email Sep 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COACHESHead coach: Marc Kruger, fifth yearAssistant coaches: Neil Fuchs, fifth year; Jeff Jimenez, second year; Chad Sykes, first year; Shawn Larson, first yearROSTERAiden Schlaak 10 WR DBJustin Beauvais 9 WR DBCharlie Nissen 12 WR DBJaylin Raab 11 RB DBAlden Dobberstein 10 QB DBGavin Lewiston 9 QB DBSawyer Prigge 12 WR DBSam Olson 11 WR DBNash Howe 12 RB LBOwen Bartlett 10 WR DBGreyson Schaefer 10 WR DBJase Knudson 10 TE DELukas Loverink 10 WR DECohen Riewer 10 RB LBSeth Staloch 10 RB DBAeden Hanna 10 WR DBDeven Parpart 9 RB LBMayson Patten 10 TE LBAndrew Phillips 12 RB DEJackson Chrz 11 TE DBReese Routh 11 TE LBCarter Flatland 9 RB LBEthan Thompson 12 RB LBNoah Miranda 10 WR DBCarter Martens 10 OL DLCorrie Werner 12 OL DLDevin Morkid 11 OL DLJordan Brouwers 9 OL DETrevor Selover 9 OL DLZander Flatness 11 OL DLNoah Gotland-Wilder 12 OL DLEvan Beckman 12 OL DLLogan Schiell 10 OL DLJayden Flemmig 10 OL DLBraydan Howe 12 OL DLMakota Misgen 12 OL DLCole Hutchens 10 OL DLGarett Degen 11 OL DLJace Ihrke 10 OL DLKaleb Hughs 9 OL DLLukas Hanna 12 OL DLTreyvin Johannsen 12 OL DLWyatt Groskreutz 12 OL DLBrady Schlaak 12 OL DLKaeden Neitzel 11 OL DLWyatt Larson 9 TE DEGeorge Roesler 11 TE DERETURNING STANDOUTSAndrew Phillips - Returning three year starter at RB. Last year was one of the most productive backs in the area. He has great speed and strength.Sawyer Prigge - Our leading returning receiver. Sawyer will have to step up at the position after Jack Olson and Bo Budach both graduated after starting for three years.Wyatt Groskreutz - Will be a four year starter on the line. He is like having a coach on the field.KEEP AN EYE ONJaylin Raab - He has had an amazing summer coming off of a stand out track season last year. He will be used all over the field.2021 SEASON RECAP2021 we went 4-4 in the season for fourth place in the district and the 5 seed in the section tournament. We lost to St. Clair/Loyola in the 1st round.2022 SEASON OUTLOOKEvery Season we are looking for a section championship. We will have a lot of new faces this year in important spots, but if we can put it altogether we will be a solid team.COMPETITIONThe favorites in the district has to be Blooming Prairie again, with the favorites in the section being the defending champs Maple River.IMPORTANT NUMBERSOur 9-12 roster will be around 50 players, with 10 returning letter winners and 14 seniors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rb Wr Sport American Football Db Te Lb Jaylin Raab Favorite Stephen McDaniel Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Misfit Training Studio to open in Waseca in September RP Installs to open new storefront, rebrand Waseca pair sought after stolen mail and more allegedly found in stolen vehicle Waldorf Days marks end to summer festivals for Waseca County Eighth annual Caleb Erickson Memorial Day honors fallen Waseca Marine Upcoming Events Sep 2 Senior Center card games Fri, Sep 2, 2022 Sep 5 Potluck Mon, Sep 5, 2022 Sep 5 Waseca Blue Jay Booster Club Mon, Sep 5, 2022 Sep 6 Waseca County Board Tue, Sep 6, 2022 Sep 6 Medicare Training Sessions Tue, Sep 6, 2022 Submit an Event