COACHES
Head coach: Jessica Keenan, Fourth year
Assistant coach: Tater Schmitz, Fourth year
Assistant coach: Kayla Holden, First year
ROSTER
Alexis Dahlberg - 11 - Defensive Specialist/Libero
Alison Olson - 11 - Outside
Aubrey Weedman - 10 - Setter
Brielle Bure - 10 - Defensive Specialist/Libero
Brielle Dessner - 10 - Middle
Claire Walz - 10 - Middle
Ellah Oliver - 10 - Defensive Specialist
Isabelle Rider - 12 - Defensive Specialist
Jessa Westphal - 12 - Middle
Katie Olson - 9 - Setter
Lilly Strauss - 10 - Outside
Nevaeh Weimert - 9 - Setter
Paige Walz - 10 - Rightside
Presley James - 10 - Middle
Raquel Fischer - 12 - Outside
KEY PLAYERS
Jessa Westphal - Jessa has been a varsity athlete since she was a freshman. We are looking at her to be a key component of our offense this season, and to hold up a strong block defensively at the net.
Alexis Dahlberg - Lexie is a huge piece of our defense in the back row. She reads the ball impeccably well, and will do whatever it takes to ensure that the ball does not hit the floor.
Aubrey Weedman - Aubrey saw some court time setting last year due to athlete injury. We are looking to her to step into a leading role on the court this season and be a key leader in running our offense.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Raquel Fischer - Raquel was a transfer last year, but was ineligible for varsity, so played on our JV squad. She would have been a key component last season with her strong swing and positive leadership! I look forward to her finally having her time to shine as a Bulldog!
Alison Olson - Ali is an awesome team player and great teammate! She is consistent and a reliable athlete that wild do what it takes to ensure the ball stays in play.
Brielle Bure - Brielle is a quick and scrappy back row player! She is fun and encouraging and will keep our team in good spirits no matter what they are facing!
Claire Walz - Claire has the largest vertical out of anyone on the team, and we are looking to her to be a big blocker for us out of the middle this season!
Izzy Rider - Izzy is a fun leader for our team. She has a strong serve and does a great job keeping the team positive!
Lilly Strauss - Watch out for Lilly Strauss to be a big hitter for us this season. She has tons of power and once she gets that honed in she will be a problem for our competition!
Paige Walz - Paige will be some added height to our team on the right side. We are looking to her for a big block and smart offensive plays!
Nevaeh Weimert - Nevaeh is an incoming freshman this season with a great set of hands, scrappy defense, and a calm composure. We are looking to her to run our offense alongside Aubrey.
2021-22 RECAP
Overall Record: 10-17
Conference Record: 5-6
We lost to Cleveland in the Semi-final match of subsections in four thrilling sets, scoring only four points less than Cleveland in total over the four matches. The girls went down swinging for sure! Cleveland went on to lose to the State Champions, Mayer Lutheran, in the Section Finals.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
We will be debuting a completely new and fresh team at our first game on August 25th. We graduated six starters last season, so we have a lot of gaps to fill. I have been extremely impressed with all of our talent that showed up to the gym this week and know we are going to be strong program wide! I am looking forward to seeing how we hold up in our first match, and then setting goals to continue to improve as the season goes on. We will be young, and will face our fair share of challenges, but the girls are more than ready to face them and work to be a team that will be a force to be reckoned with.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 - seniors
2 - juniors
8 - sophomores
2 - freshman
3 - returning starters
15 - varsity rostered athletes