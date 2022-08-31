Alexis Dahlberg.JPG

JWP defensive specialist Lexi Dahlberg (13) kneels to the floor in order to bump the ball. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

COACHES

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments