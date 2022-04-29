Thursday evening a small rainstorm caused the varsity softball game between the Waseca Bluejays and Fairmont Cardinals to be delayed by close to half an hour. When the action did get underway, it was the Cardinals who got the jump early before going on to earn a 13-2 victory in five innings over the Bluejays.
Fairmont opened the game with a three-run top of the first inning, but the damage could have been worse not for a couple of defensive plays beginning with an out earned by Cameron Stagman at third base who tracked down a high foul popup that twisted in the wind. Stagman made a nice final adjust and was able to get her glove on the ball and keep it under control.
The next hitter put a slow roller into play where Waseca's pitcher Hannah Thursdale was able to secure the ball and make the throw to first just in time for the out. The inning ended when Thursdale was able to strike out the final batter but in the bottom of the inning, the Bluejays were unable to respond with a baserunner leaving Fairmont up 3-0.
In the top of the second, the Cardinals added to their lead with a series of well hit balls that found gaps in the Waseca defense, eventually adding a total of five runs to take an 8-0 lead. The Bluejays were able to get a baserunner in the bottom of the second when Ella Bartelt blasted a single into the right centerfield gap, the first of her two hits on the night.
The team was unable to bring her home though with the next to batters hitting into a 1-4 fielder's choice and a popup to shortstop.
Fairmont would go on to score 13 runs while Jordan Hofmeister would score two runs for the Bluejays after reaching base with a walk as well as hit by pitch.
Waseca is scheduled to return to action Monday, May 2 when the team hosts Rochester Lourdes with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m.