211214 wcn spt Ilamay Draheim.JPG

Goaltender Ilamay Draheim. (File Photo/Southernminn.com)

Thursday night, the Waseca girls hockey team hit the road for a Big South Conference game against the Fairmont Cardinals. A pair of first period goals would prove to be enough for the Bluejays as goaltender Ilamay Draheim earned her first shutout of the season, paving the way to the 2-0 Waseca Victory.

