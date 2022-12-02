...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Totall snow accumulations of up
to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Thursday night, the Waseca girls hockey team hit the road for a Big South Conference game against the Fairmont Cardinals. A pair of first period goals would prove to be enough for the Bluejays as goaltender Ilamay Draheim earned her first shutout of the season, paving the way to the 2-0 Waseca Victory.
With the win, the Bluejays are now 4-2-0 (3-1-0 BSC) on the season.
The first goal of the night came from Maddy Benson who was assisted by Maizee Story 3:30 into the first period. In the 11th minute, Maddy Malecha scored for Waseca after a series of passes from Izzy Slectha, Cece Huttemier, and McKenna Mortenson.
That would prove to be all the scoring on the night with the Bluejays outshooting the Cardinals 23-17 in the win.
Waseca returns to the ice Saturday, Dec. 3 when the team hits the road to take on Big South Conference leading Luverne with puck drop scheduled for noon.