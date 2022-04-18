...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Watonwan, Steele, Waseca, Faribault, Freeborn, Blue
Earth, Martin, Brown, Nicollet and Redwood Counties.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
The doubles No.1 team of Hunter Supalla and Dominic Grunzke defend the net during their 2-0 (6-2, 6-2) victory. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Monday afternoon, the Waseca boys tennis team opened its season with a home battle against the Faribault Falcons. The doubles teams carried the day for the Bluejays as they went 3-0 while seventh grader Henry Huttemier earned a critical 2-0 (6-0, 6-0) victory in the singles No. 4 slot, earning the 4-3 victory for Waseca.
Senior Hunter Supalla and sophomore Dominic Grunzke earned a 2-0 (6-2, 6-2) victory in the doubles No. 1 match while sophomore Ahmed Farooq with seventh grader Otto Schoenrock as well as eighth graders Allan Kopetzki Corrick Medina both earned 2-0 (6-0, 6-0) sweep victories.
Huttemier’s victory in singles was the only singles win for the Bluejays, but with the doubles teams clean sweep, the victory was sealed to begin the year.
Waseca is scheduled to return to action Tuesday, April 19 when the team travels to take on Redwood Valley High School.