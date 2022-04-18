Monday afternoon, the Waseca boys tennis team opened its season with a home battle against the Faribault Falcons. The doubles teams carried the day for the Bluejays as they went 3-0 while seventh grader Henry Huttemier earned a critical 2-0 (6-0, 6-0) victory in the singles No. 4 slot, earning the 4-3 victory for Waseca.

Senior Hunter Supalla and sophomore Dominic Grunzke earned a 2-0 (6-2, 6-2) victory in the doubles No. 1 match while sophomore Ahmed Farooq with seventh grader Otto Schoenrock as well as eighth graders Allan Kopetzki Corrick Medina both earned 2-0 (6-0, 6-0) sweep victories.

Huttemier’s victory in singles was the only singles win for the Bluejays, but with the doubles teams clean sweep, the victory was sealed to begin the year.

Waseca is scheduled to return to action Tuesday, April 19 when the team travels to take on Redwood Valley High School.

Waseca — 4, Faribault — 3

No. 1 Singles: Brandon Petricka (Faribault), defeated Tyler Jellum (Waseca) 6-0, 6-3

No. 2 Singles: Carsen Kramer (Faribault) defeated Oliver Rohwer (Waseca) 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 Singles: Harrison Gibbs (Faribault) defeated Jacari Jellum (Waseca) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

No. 4 Singles: Henry Huttemier (Waseca) defeated Miles Leopold (Faribault) 6-0, 6-0

No. 1 Doubles: Hunter Supalla/Dominic Grunzke (Waseca) defeated Carson Reuvers/Carson Sietsema (Faribault) 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 Doubles: Ahmed Farooq/Otto Schoenrock (Waseca) defeated Long Duong/Mitch Gibbs (Faribault) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Doubles: Allan Kopetzki/Corrick Medina (Waseca) defeated Colin Haefs /Alex Hernandez Perez (Faribault) 6-0, 6-0

