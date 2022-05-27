New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva baseball standout Andrew Phillips simply wondered when it was finally going to be his turn to make his commitment towards achieving what most high school athletes wish for: playing at the next level.
Also playing for the Blizzard club team out of the Twin Cities over the summer, Phillips had seen teammate after teammate from his club team announce their commitments to play collegiate baseball.
“I play club ball with Blizzard and a few of those kids have committed and a few of the younger kids have already verbally committed to playing for places,” Phillips said. “And I’m like, ‘When’s it going to be my turn? When am I going to figure out where I’m going?’”
The stars aligned and the questions as to where he’ll end up and when it’ll be time to make the huge announcement were answered. Phillips found what could only be described as a perfect fit, and on Monday, May 23, he made the announcement that he’d be committing to play Division I baseball for the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits.
The transition from NRHEG’s black and red to the blue and gold of South Dakota State is not daunting to Phillips, whose decision to play for the Jackrabbits became easier and easier with every new experience in Brookings, South Dakota.
The relationship between Phillips and the Jackrabbits started back in January when he made the near three and a half hour trip to Brookings for South Dakota State’s prospect camp. There, NRHEG’s junior outfielder was able to showcase some of his abilities on the field, and in return, he got an early look at the training facilities that’d eventually be awaiting him.
Phillips returned to Brookings again for Junior Day at South Dakota State, where he was able to meet with the SDSU baseball coaching staff, get to watch a little bit of a Jackrabbits’ practice and get to tour the campus a little bit more.
During this time, Phillips struck a relationship with SDSU assistant coach and Minnesota Lake native Brian Grunzke, who ended up making the trip over to watch Phillips and the Panthers take on United South Central earlier in the season and called Phillips when he made his commitment to play for the Jackrabbits officially.
“It’s been an amazing ride and an amazing journey,” said father and NRHEG assistant coach Aaron Phillips. “I look back to coaching him since he was five years old and playing tee ball to coach pitch to traveling ball and now with everything he’s learned from playing with Blizzard, he’s surpassed anything could ever teach. To see how much he’s grown, he’s worked for this his whole life and I’ve never seen anyone work as hard as him.”
The match between Phillips and South Dakota State was also a perfect fit because the school matched exactly what Phillips had in mind.
Phillips has future hopes of getting into farming and SDSU is well known for its agriculture programs. On top of that, SDSU provides a more rural feel versus other colleges based out of the midwest near large towns or cities.
The 2022 Jackrabbits are amidst a 22-22 season and are in the process of playing in the Summit League Baseball Championships down in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In due time, they’ll be adding a new outfielder that’s more than ready to hit the ground running in hopes of capturing some hardware.
“I’m going to work as hard as I can, bust my butt and give it 110 percent from now until I get there and to be the best I can be when I get there,” Phillips said. “Then when I get there, I’ll be working as hard as I can. I’ll bring some speed to the team, I play really hard and I’m going to work to be the best I can to be successful there.”
Back at home, Phillips has positioned himself as not only a terrific player and leader on a young NRHEG team, but as a perfect example to the up-and-coming ball players through the NRHEG ranks that it doesn’t matter how big or small of a community you come from, success comes from the work ethic on and off the field.
“We’ve got a pretty young group of kids,” said NRHEG head coach Mark Lee. “Even the younger kids come out and they watch how he works and how he starts practices. It goes a long way to say the least. These kids are trying to follow his footsteps and it's fun to see him help those younger kids out all season long.”
But for now, Phillips and the Panthers are looking to build off the success they had from section play last season. After surprising a few people with their play last year, NRHEG comes into the 2022 Section 2AA tournament as the No. 2 seeded team.
Their first matchup of the tournament will be against No. 10 seeded Minnesota Valley Lutheran with the winner advancing to play the winner of No. 3 Sibley East and No. 6 Blue Earth Area.
As only a junior, Phillips still has one more season to play with the Panthers and continue growing his game before reaching Division I baseball.
But one thing is for sure, the massive weight of committing will drop from his shoulders for an entire season and he can take it all in one last time.
“It’s definitely a relief,” Phillips said. “I got them to come and watch, got that out of the way, so now it’s just having fun and playing ball.”