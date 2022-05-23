The Waseca Bluejays rallied to defeat the Jansville-Waldorf-Pemberton (JWP) Bulldogs 8-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 21. Waseca’s strong showing was aided by the batting of Grant Cox and Mason DeKruif as well as a great pitching outing from Tyson Reger.
Saturday’s game began with Carter McQuery hitting a deep ball in the bottom of the first to drive DeKruif home to give the Bluejays an early 1-0 lead. After a scoreless inning from the Bulldogs, the Bluejays extended their lead in the bottom of the second inning with a two-run RBI batted in by Reger.
Following that inning, the Bluejays would keep the Bulldogs scoreless, while JWP would have a better performance in the bottom of the third inning against the Bluejays, holding them to zero runs in the first of just two innings where that happened.
In the top of the fourth, Reger would shut out the Bulldogs by throwing three straight strikeouts, and when it was Waseca’s turn to bat, JWP would record a double play on a hit by McQuery, but not before Cox was able to score, putting the Bluejays up 4-0.
The top of the fifth inning would see JWP’s best shot at breaking the shutout, as an error by Waseca put Josh Bengston at third.
He would attempt to steal home, but a great throw by McQuery and a spectacular tag by Cox at home would keep the Bulldogs scoreless. In the bottom of the fifth was when Waseca’s bats really came alive.
The inning would start with Sabastian Teague hitting a sacrifice RBI, only to be followed by an RBI from Cox and another two-run RBI, this time hit in by DeKruif. The four run inning would double Waseca’s score up to that point, and put them in the final 8-0 lead.
A scoreless sixth inning by both teams followed by a JWP shutout in the top of the seventh would seal the deal, and Waseca would pick up their ninth win of the season.
One highlight for the Bluejays in this win was the pitching of Reger. Reger would pitch the entire game for Waseca, throwing 97 pitches, 63 percent of which were strikes, which would lead to his eight strikeouts.
He would only allow three hits the entire game and walked just two people. His spectacular performance helped fuel Waseca to victory, and also gave him a shutout on his pitching record.
Waseca’s batting was another bright spot for the team. All but one batter would get a hit in the game, and half of those who got a hit got at least two. While the entire team had a fantastic showing at bat, Cox and DeKruif had particularly good showings.
Both batters batted 1.00, with DeKruif going 4-4 and Cox going 3-3, and DeKruif recorded one run and three RBI’s while Cox recorded three runs and one RBI.
The game did not go as well for the JWP Bulldogs, who were only able to get on base five times against the Bluejays in the entire game. Ty Melchior began the game pitching for JWP, and would throw just three strikeouts in 84 pitches.
He would also be the one who allowed all eight runs by the Bluejays. He would be replaced in the sixth inning by Karson Lindsay, who threw nine pitches in his single inning pitched without striking out a single batter.
Melchior had the strongest day at bat for the Bulldogs, going 2-3 in his at bats, but he would be stranded on base each time. The Bulldog’s batting struggles would not be for a lack of opportunity, as six JWP batters saw three at bats, with only Melchior and Nolan Morsching being able to capitalize at least once, with Morsching recording one hit in his three at bats.
Blake Cowdin and Johnny Daschner got up to bat twice with only Daschner getting to base on a walk. Kelton Erler, Gavin Krause and Melchior were the only Bulldog batters to not strike out at least once, but among those three just Melchior was able to turn any plate appearance into a hit with Erler recording two fly outs and a ground out and Krause recording a line out, ground out and fly out.