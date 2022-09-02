A come-from-behind victory in the second set helped fuel the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs volleyball team past the St. Clair Cyclones on Thursday, Sept. 1.
JWP hosted the Cyclones, winning the match 3-1.
The first set was hotly contested in the beginning, with the teams trading points back-and-forth. However, a run by the Bulldogs, fueled by some solid offensive work from sophomore outside hitter Lily Strauss, gave the Bulldogs a lead that they were able to sustain until the end of the set, winning 25-21.
JWP got off to a rocky start in the second set, with the Cyclones going on a tear early on that put them up 7-0. Things didn’t look much better a little later, with the Bulldogs falling behind 10-4. However, a 9-4 run, helped by some spectacular defense by sophomores Clair Walz, Aubrey Weedman and Paige Walz, brough JWP back to within one at 14-13. After a brief back-and-forth section, the Bulldogs were able to pull ahead with a 19-18 lead.
They would continue to ride that hot streak to the end of the set, going up 22-19 and eventually winning 25-21.
St. Clair took advantage of the Bulldogs’ struggles in the third set, which once again started off close. A run to go up entering the double digits would secure the cushion for a victory, just like in the first set, however this time it was St. Clair who went on that run. JWP fought back toward the end, but a score of 19-11 after St. Clair’s run was too much for the Bulldogs to overcome and they lost the third set 25-17.
The fourth set remained close. However, solid defensive work and offensive attacks from the Bulldogs would ensure that JWP went home that night with the victory, winning the final frame 25-23.
Senior middle Jessa Westphal shined in JWP’s third outing, recording 14 kills, seven digs and three aces to go with her one block and assist. Strauss was another key factor in this game, recording 10 kills from the outside hitter position.
The Bulldogs defense stepped up and ensured that St. Clair was never able to get a foothold or secure any major runs, with the duo of Paige and Clair Walz being especially effective, recording eight blocks between the two. The win moves the Bulldogs record to 2-1 as they wrap up the third game of four at home to start the season.
JWP’s next match will be their final one at home before two games on the road. It will take place Sept. 8 against Bethlehem Academy, starting at 7:15 p.m.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.