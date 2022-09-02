A come-from-behind victory in the second set helped fuel the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs volleyball team past the St. Clair Cyclones on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Raquel Fischer

Senior outside hitter Raquel Fischer recorded 10 kills and four digs in JWP’s 3-1 victory over the St. Clair Cyclones on Thursday. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Westphal Spike

Jessa Westphal helped fuel the JWP to a victory over the St. Clair Cyclones with her 14 kills and 7 digs. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Fischer Celebration

Raquel Fischer celebrates after JWP comes back from being down 10-4 to going up 18-19 in the second set. The Bulldogs would go on to win that set 25-21. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Walz sisters

Paige and Clair Walz solidified the Bulldogs’ defense with their combined eight blocks. The defensive effort would be key to JWP’s 3-1 victory. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Strauss and Weedman

Lily Strauss and Aubrey Weedman relax between points at JWP’s game against St. Clair. The win puts the Bulldogs’ record at 2-1. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.

