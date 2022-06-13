The Bluejays enjoyed another successful track and field season, as the boys and girls teams sent a combined seven individual qualifiers and two relay teams to participate in the 2022 Class AA Track and Field Championships hosted at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
For some of the athletes, it was the perfect way to end a high school career. For some, it was just one chapter in a book yet to be finished.
Waseca opened competition during the preliminary rounds on Friday, where Kyle Ahlschlager, Camille Ring and Ella Dufault, along with the boys and girls 4x200-meter relay teams, competed in their respective individual events for a shot at the finals.
“I’m proud of everyone we got to send up here,” said senior triple jumper Max Gaytko. “I’m thankful for all of the coaches; they’re the best coaches I’ve ever had in any sport, and they’re so supportive and just great people to be around. All of my teammates have been very supportive and kind throughout all this, so I want to thank them.”
Ahlschlager had the most qualifying bids for state while competing individually in the long jump and the 100-meter dash and anchoring the boys 4x200 relay team, which also consisted of Damarius Russell, Kaeden Johnson and Christian Rodriguez.
He posted the eighth best time at 11.17 seconds in the preliminary round and qualified for the 100m dash finals, where he ended up finishing fifth in the state after finishing at 11.33 seconds.
Ahlschlager had an early exit to long jump after running into some hip issues when he landed his first and only jump. Playing it safe and to preserve himself for the 100 dash and the relay, he took his jump of 19 feet, 3.75 inches and ultimately finished 15th overall.
The boys 4x200 relay had a much sadder close to the season. Despite Ahlschlager racing the anchor to St. Peter’s relay team in a photo finish for second and third place in the finals, it was ruled that one of the handoffs was out of the zone, which negated the boys third-place finish.
While it came to a bitter end, Russell, Johnson, Rodriguez and Ahlschlager can still hold their heads high, as their heat-winning time of 1:29.30 broke the school record. Waseca head coach Dave Abel also added that the end will only add fuel to the fire with all four relay runners returning next season.
The girls team also qualified in the 4x200 relay after Camille Ring, Thyme Lang, Sam Azure and Gaby Lopez captured second in the Section 1AA Championships. They missed out on qualifying for the Class AA final round and finished as the 13th best in the state at 1:49.07.
Ring and Ella Dufault competed for finals spots as individuals, with Ring in the girls 100-meter hurdles and Dufault running in the girls 800-meter and the 3,200-meter.
Both missed out on making the Saturday finals round after Ring finished 12th overall in the prelims at 16.25 seconds and Dufault finished 13th in the 800m prelims at 2:29.55 and 10th in the 3,200m at 11:51.71.
While they were competing for spots in the finals, Max Gaytko, Maddie Thompson and Addison Sampson spent the first day competing for a finals spot and going through the final round in one day.
Gaytko’s goal was to reach 40 feet in the boys triple jump, and it’s safe to say that goal was achieved. His first jump of the day had him at 40 feet, 11 inches and his third jump was his longest of the day at 41 feet, 8.50 inches.
His 41-foot jump secured his spot in the finals and ended up earning him a podium spot at eighth place. He also added a 40 foot, 7.25 inches during the finals jumps.
“I never thought I’d be this far. I always sold myself short, but getting that eighth place medal was absolutely crazy, and it’s everything I’ve ever wanted,” Gaytko said. “My lifetime goal was to get a 40 (foot jump) and I crushed it and got a 42, so I can’t be much happier right now.”
Thompson and Addison Sampson closed things out on Friday in the girls long jump and the boys pole vault, while Samara Johnson closed thing out in the girls pole vault on Saturday.
Thompson ended up finishing in 15th place with her longest jump of the day at 14 feet, 8.5 inches. Sampson cleared 12 feet, but dropped out when the bar was set at 12 feet, six inches and finished in 10th place. Johnson cleared nine feet on her third attempt, but dropped out at nine feet, six inches and placed 13th overall.