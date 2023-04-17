Five scoreless innings were capped off with a wildly entertaining finish Monday night when the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton softball team hosted the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights in a Gopher Conference matchup. With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh and two out, Brielle Dessner hit a ball into right that couldn't be handled, allowing Alexis Dahlberg to score the walk-off run and giving the Bulldogs their fist win of the young season.
"I was just thinking I had to get the ball in play, that's all I tried to do," Dessner said after the victory.
Pitching and defense was the name of the game throughout the afternoon with neither team bringing a runner across home plate until the top of the sixth inning when the Knights strung together back-to-back hits that reached the fence, taking a 1-0 lead before the Bulldog defense sent down the next three hitters to limit the damage.
The first hard-hit ball from KW looked like it was about to be tracked down be Dessner but the ball bounced off the end of her glove to reach the fence, but she wouldn't let the play affect her.
"We really strive to not let the mistakes get to us and to work through them because everyone makes them," she noted.
Leading off in the bottom of the sixth, Dessner crushed a ball into the right centerfield gap for a double and Jessa Westphal advanced her to third on a bunt single. Vanessa TerBeest was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Autumn Thissen hit a sacrifice bunt to score Dessner.
Ellah Oliver followed the game-tying run with a sharply hit ball to third that allowed the Knight third-baseman to hold the runner briefly before making the throw to first. As the ball traveled to first, Westphal turned on the jets to get home just ahead of the throw at the plate to give JWP the 2-1 lead.
KW responded in the top of the seventh, quickly filling the bases with several loopers that fell in front of the outfield and tied things back up before putting runners at second and third with just one out. The defense for the Bulldogs came up big, however, when a single to left field resulted in no runs being scored as Alexis Dahlberg gunned a throw from the outfield to home to freeze the runner.
The next batter sent the ball into shallow centerfield where Dessner made a running grab and quickly got the ball home to once again keep the runners frozen. JWP got out of the inning when TerBeest struck out the next batter, leaving the game tied going into the bottom of the seventh.
"Everyone played really great," Dessner said of her teammates defense. "We didn't let the errors get in our head and just let the plays come to us."
In the bottom of the seventh, No. 9 hitter Victoria Blomstrom fiercely battled at the plate forcing the Knights pitcher into a nine-pitch battle before ultimately striking out. Dahlberg, with one down, hit a single through a gap in the defense before quickly stealing second on the first pitch of the next at-bat.
Another strikeout led to Dessner's fateful at-bat with two down and on the second pitch, she sent the game-winner into right field, resulting in the team celebrating the victory together along the first-base line.
With the victory, JWP is now 1-3 on the season. The Bulldogs will quickly return to action as they travel to Triton Tuesday, April 18 with first-pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m.