Vanessa TerBeest delivers a pitch from the circle. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Five scoreless innings were capped off with a wildly entertaining finish Monday night when the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton softball team hosted the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights in a Gopher Conference matchup. With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh and two out, Brielle Dessner hit a ball into right that couldn't be handled, allowing Alexis Dahlberg to score the walk-off run and giving the Bulldogs their fist win of the young season.

Brielle Dessner crushes a ball into the outfield to begin the Bulldog comeback in the sixth inning. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Jessa Westphal tags second as she catches a ball for a force before throwing to first. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Ellah Oliver makes a throw from shortstop to first for an out. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Alexis Dahlberg takes a swing at a ball in the zone. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

